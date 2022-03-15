Transport minister: Accountability is key gain from move to nationalise ScotRail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Transport minister: Accountability is key gain from move to nationalise ScotRail

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 11.47am
The rail operator will be taken over by the Scottish Government on April 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The rail operator will be taken over by the Scottish Government on April 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Accountability to the Scottish Government will be the key change to ScotRail when it is nationalised, the transport minister has said.

The provider is due to fall into public hands from April 1 when the contract with Dutch firm Abellio ends.

On Tuesday, Jenny Gilruth told the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee that she “hoped” a number of issues such as a lack of seats, cancellations and timekeeping could be strengthened, but the key takeaway from the deal would be accountability.

“It’s about accountability, I think it’s about making sure that ministers are held to account, but equally that we deliver a railway service that best meets communities’ needs,” she said in response to Tory MSP Liam Kerr.

“I know, as a Fife MSP, some of the challenges we faced with the Abellio contract in the years leading up to where we are now – some of the very real challenges around about not having enough seats on trains, trains being cancelled, delays, I’m very live to that.

“Do I think all of that’s going to go away under public ownership? I hope some of it will be relieved but, at least, there will be accountability to Parliament and at least there will be ministerial oversight in the process.

“I think that’s hugely important.”

The minister also did not rule out the possibility of extending current concessionary travel arrangements, which grant over 60s and those under the age of 22 free bus travel, to rail services, although she did stress the cost that would come with such a scheme.

Earlier this year, a fare increase of 3.8% was announced in Scotland.

Ms Gilruth said there were currently no plans for a further increase, adding that the “fair fare review” which will look at ticket prices across the transport network, could take into 2023, although she would push for officials to come back on the review sooner.

“I think the current associated time scales might lead us to 2023,” she told the committee.

“I’m keen to see results on this sooner than that, so I want to speak to officials about how we can do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier