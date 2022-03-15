Transport minister: Accountability is key gain from move to nationalise ScotRail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accountability to the Scottish Government will be the key change to ScotRail when it is nationalised, the transport minister has said.

The provider is due to fall into public hands from April 1 when the contract with Dutch firm Abellio ends.

On Tuesday, Jenny Gilruth told the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee that she “hoped” a number of issues such as a lack of seats, cancellations and timekeeping could be strengthened, but the key takeaway from the deal would be accountability.

“It’s about accountability, I think it’s about making sure that ministers are held to account, but equally that we deliver a railway service that best meets communities’ needs,” she said in response to Tory MSP Liam Kerr.

“I know, as a Fife MSP, some of the challenges we faced with the Abellio contract in the years leading up to where we are now – some of the very real challenges around about not having enough seats on trains, trains being cancelled, delays, I’m very live to that.

“Do I think all of that’s going to go away under public ownership? I hope some of it will be relieved but, at least, there will be accountability to Parliament and at least there will be ministerial oversight in the process.

“I think that’s hugely important.”

The minister also did not rule out the possibility of extending current concessionary travel arrangements, which grant over 60s and those under the age of 22 free bus travel, to rail services, although she did stress the cost that would come with such a scheme.

Earlier this year, a fare increase of 3.8% was announced in Scotland.

Ms Gilruth said there were currently no plans for a further increase, adding that the “fair fare review” which will look at ticket prices across the transport network, could take into 2023, although she would push for officials to come back on the review sooner.

“I think the current associated time scales might lead us to 2023,” she told the committee.

“I’m keen to see results on this sooner than that, so I want to speak to officials about how we can do that.”