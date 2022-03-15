Scotland’s carbon footprint increased in 2017, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

Scotland’s carbon footprint increased in 2017, figures show

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 12.35pm
Scotland’s carbon footprint increased during 2017 compared to the previous year, the first such rise since 2012 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Scotland’s carbon footprint increased during 2017 compared to the previous year, the first such rise since 2012.

Official figures which track the greenhouse gas emissions of Scottish consumption, which include emissions embedded in imports, show a 2.6% increase between 2017 and 2018.

The Scottish Government report measured the country’s carbon footprint in million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e).

This increased from 68.7 MtCO2e in 2017 to 70.4 MtCO2e in 2018.

Between 1998 and 2017, Scotland’s carbon footprint fell by 30.5%.

The MtCO2e figure rose from 2004 to a peak of 107.6  in 2007, before falling in most of the following years.

Most of the rise in 2017 was due to imported goods and services.

The report said: “Scotland’s carbon footprint refers to estimates of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions on a consumption basis.

“This refers to greenhouse gas emissions which are associated with the spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise together with emissions directly generated by Scottish households, through private heating and motoring.

“These greenhouse gas emissions are often referred to as ‘consumption emissions’ to distinguish them from estimates relating to the emissions ‘produced’ within a country’s territory or economic sphere.”

