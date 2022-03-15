Couple helping refugees at Poland border ‘had no idea it would be this horrific’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Couple helping refugees at Poland border ‘had no idea it would be this horrific’

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 12.43pm
Laura and Ken Rice travelled to Poland to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine (Laura Rice/PA)
Laura and Ken Rice travelled to Poland to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine (Laura Rice/PA)

A couple from Hampshire who travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border to offer assistance to war refugees said “we have found it to be absolutely traumatic but absolutely rewarding in equal measure”.

Laura Rice, 62, and her husband Ken, 65, from Andover, decided to fill their motorhome up with donations before going to help people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Since then they have been working as volunteers at a refugee centre in the south eastern city of Przemysl, Poland, on the site of a former Tesco, where Mrs Rice said the temperatures have dropped as low as -7C.

Laura and Ken Rice travelled to Poland to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine
The refugee centre in Przemysl, Poland (Laura Rice/PA)

“The smell inside the centre is unbelievable,” Mrs Rice told the PA news agency.

“The people walk around with absolute vacant looks on their faces – the mums sit there, and the children are pulling and pushing.

“For two or three nights it was -7C, felt like -10C. It was so unbelievably cold, you just feel so sorry for these people… standing, waiting for buses all over.

“It’s just adding to the woes of all these people.

“We had no idea it was going to be this horrific.”

Mrs Rice said the shop fronts within the building are numbered and divided up into rooms depending on where refugees are trying to go – a large room with a number 13 above it is designated for people with no destination.

The refugees, who are given a green tag to show their refugee status, then sleep in those rooms until they can find, or are offered, transport.

The pair have been turning their hand to whatever is required, with Mr Rice using his background in logistics work to help organise the flood of donations – the centre is inundated with donations but short on volunteers.

Laura and Ken Rice travelled to Poland to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine
A pile of donations at the refugee centre (Laura Rice/PA)

“There was a clothing section, a medical section, a food section, so as stuff was unbundled I put it onto different pallets and transferred it,” he said.

“At least we started to get some sort of motion going with the stock, but there is a shedload of everything, whatever you want, whether it’s biscuits, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary towels, nappies.

“I think there’s enough clothing there to re-clothe the whole of Ukraine. And that’s just one warehouse.”

Mrs Rice, who has been “doing the people side of things” said her husband has been a “huge help” adding: “I would walk in and suddenly you could see floor.

“We have found it to be absolutely traumatic but absolutely rewarding in equal measure.”

The couple have raised more than £5,000 through their GoFundMe page with the money going towards helping Ukrainians – they were preparing to help one woman they met with a flight before a distant relative came through with an offer of accommodation.

“It was almost like it was a child of mine,” said Mrs Rice.

“I just put my arms around her and I said ‘I’m so pleased, look after yourself, and if you need us we still do have funds’.”

Meanwhile, Mr Rice has been given the phone number of a man who is putting together medical supplies to drive into Ukraine who could also benefit from the donations.

“The war hasn’t finished, so we don’t have to spend it this week,” said Mrs Rice.

With nearby Yavoriv in the west of Ukraine being attacked, the couple have decided to relocate to Warsaw due to the concerns of their family.

“We promised our daughter specifically, who is battling with anxiety about this whole thing,” said Mr Rice. “We said to her, ‘look, if it really gets a bit tense, we’ll leave.’”

A sign at the refugee centre for people with no fixed destination
A sign at the refugee centre for people with no fixed destination (Laura Rice/PA)

The pair, who both work as directors at their son’s confectionery outlet, will distribute sweet treats in Warsaw before visiting more refugee camps and finding somewhere they can make themselves useful, heading home towards the end of the week.

And they whey wanted to extend their thanks to the people of Poland, describing their efforts to welcome Ukrainians as “amazing”.

“I go down on my hands and knees and say well done to the Polish people,” said Mrs Rice. “They have been so welcoming.

“It’s just absolutely amazing what everybody has done for the Ukrainians.”

To follow the Rice’s work in Poland, and to view their fundraising page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/direct-help-to-the-ukrainians.

[[title]]

[[text]]

