Politicians should think of Ukraine amid asylum reforms, British Red Cross says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Politicians should think of Ukraine amid asylum reforms, British Red Cross says

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 12.55pm Updated: March 15 2022, 4.32pm
Refugees fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine hold their babies at the Romanian-Ukrainian border (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Refugees fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine hold their babies at the Romanian-Ukrainian border (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

The experiences of Ukrainian refugees fleeing for their lives should be at the “forefront” of the minds of politicians as they consider sweeping asylum reforms, the British Red Cross (BRC) has said.

The Government says it wants to stop people using illegal routes but the BRC has concerns about the Nationality and Borders Bill.

Provisions in the Bill will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country.

The  horror of the Ukraine situation has made the way refugees are treated “very real for people,” including politicians, according to Jon Featonby, of the BRC.

Mr Featonby, the BRC’s refugee and asylum policy manager, said the nation has seen refugees “struggling to access” some of the routes which have been introduced by the Home Office.

Moldova Russia Ukraine War
Refugees stand in a group after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova (Sergei Grits/PA)

The proposed legislation is going through Parliament and due to enter the final stages in the House of Lords.

With up to 89,000 households having now signed up to offer a home to Ukrainian refugees in the UK, Mr Featonby added there was “really strong public support to provide protection for people”.

He said: “Our hope as the British Red Cross is that over the next few weeks as MPs and then members of the House of Lords are considering the Bill is that they have got some of those experiences and some of those people who they have been fleeing for their lives on their television pictures at the forefront of their minds.”

The BRC says the overhaul of the asylum system would for the first time see people seeking protection as a refugee having their claim assessed on how they arrived in the UK, rather than the dangers they have fled.

Under the proposed changes, those who arrive in an unofficial way such as by crossing the Channel would no longer receive the same protection, even if they then go on to be recognised as a refugee.

Instead, they would have  temporary protection  in the UK with limited rights to reunite with their families or access welfare support.

The BRC says it is concerned that a person seeking asylum could be prevented from accessing vital services and that the changes could make it difficult for them to have their asylum claim heard.

Mr Featonby said that “certainly one of our concerns is that this Bill will reduce the opportunity for people to seek safety in the UK” as people who manage to get to the UK through irregular means could potentially face being criminalised or having a second tier status.

He feared there could be a “domino effect” that may impact refugees if other nations followed the UK’s approach.

Pointing to the refugee crisis in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria, he said: “At the moment the vast majority of people, more than 80 per cent of people who are forced to flee their homes, do so in those countries neighbouring them.

“All we are really asking the UK Government to do is to really make sure that those relatively small proportion of people who do want to reach the UK, can reach the UK and then be able to find the protection and safety they need to be able to rebuild their lives here.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and the changes we’ve made to the visa process are making it quicker and simpler for Ukrainians to come here, as well as ensuring those already here can stay.

“Valid passport holders no longer have to attend in-person appointments to submit fingerprints or facial verification, and we have also expanded capacity at our visa application centres to 13,000 appointments per week across Europe to help those without their documentation.

“This week the Government’s sponsorship route will open to allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to come here and we will continue to work closely with our Ukrainian partners to deliver the measures we have put in place.”

It comes after a critical spotlight was thrown on the Government’s response to the Ukraine refugee crisis, which included Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon telling MPs that it had been prioritising “paperwork over people” who have “lost everything through no fault of their own”.

Under the current system Ukrainian family members, including parents, grandparents, children over 18, siblings, as well as immediate family members of British nationals and people settled in the UK can apply to the scheme free of charge and will be granted leave for three years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier