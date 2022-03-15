Harry Dunn spokesman signs up to take in Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Dunn spokesman signs up to take in Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 2.22pm
Radd Seiger has said his family will ‘take in as many people as we can’ after signing up to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine (David Mirzoeff/PA)
The spokesman for the parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has said his family will “take in as many people as we can” after signing up to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Radd Seiger, whose grandmother was born in the country’s capital, Kyiv, said he will be contacting refugee charities to open up his home in south Northamptonshire to a family.

He said: “I’ve been trying to think of ways over the last few weeks of how I can personally help.

“I’ve thought about travelling to Poland or Ukraine to help but it seems the best way I can help is to take in a Ukrainian family to offer them some respite from the trauma they have been suffering.

“We’ll take in as many people as we possibly can.”

Mr Seiger, a retired lawyer, has spent the last two-and-a-half years representing the family of Mr Dunn, who was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside US military base RAF Croughton on October 27 2019.

The driver, American Anne Sacoolas, 44, had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and was able to leave the country, sparking an international controversy.

Asked about his personal ties to Ukraine, Mr Seiger told the PA news agency: “My grandmother was born in Kyiv and left, as so many millions did in those days, to the United States in search of a better life.

“I inevitably feel close to these people and I can’t just sit here and watch them suffer.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the reason I’m doing this, but obviously I feel compelled to help.”

Giving a message to anyone thinking of taking in a Ukrainian family, Mr Seiger added: “I appreciate that many people are not in a position to do so, but I would encourage anyone who is in a position to do so to take that leap of faith.

“There’s going to be an exodus and it will only increase as time goes on.

“We can’t turn a blind eye to that. People should do the right thing and welcome them in with open arms.”

