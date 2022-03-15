Workers suffer steepest decline in real wages for over eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Workers suffer steepest decline in real wages for over eight years

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 3.45pm Updated: March 15 2022, 6.33pm
Pressure is mounting on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to offer further cost of living support in his upcoming spring statement as official figures revealed the biggest fall in real pay for more than eight years (PA)

Pressure is mounting on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to offer further cost of living support in his upcoming spring statement as official figures revealed the biggest fall in real pay for more than eight years.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that with rising prices taken into account, as measured by Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, regular pay fell by 1.6% year-on-year in the three months to January.

This marked the steepest decline in real pay since the September to November quarter in 2013.

It comes as average earnings, excluding bonuses, rose by 3.8% in the latest quarter, up from 3.7% previously, but failed to keep up with rampant price hikes as inflation hit a near 30-year high of 5.5% in January.

There are fears the strain on household finances will become more acute as experts predict inflation will rise to nearly 9% as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbates already rocketing inflation.

The Resolution Foundation recently warned that households in Britain could be facing the sharpest decline in real incomes since the 1970s, predicting a 4% drop for working age people in 2022-23.

Calls were growing for Mr Sunak to offer more help for cash-strapped families and businesses as energy bills and fuel prices reach record levels.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC trade union, said: “Energy bills will rise at least 14 times faster than wages this year.

“Household budgets are already stretched to the brink and can’t take any more.

“The Government must use the spring statement to act.

“We need a plan to get wages rising in all jobs, a boost to Universal Credit, and a windfall tax on oil and gas profits – with the money raised going to energy grants for hard-pressed families.”

Christina McAnea, general secretary at Unison, added: “Seeing wage rises well below inflation will be chilling for millions of people already struggling with soaring prices and bills.

“It’s even more troubling for employees keeping public services running who have had little or nothing extra in their wage packets.”

She said: “With food, energy and tax bills rising, ministers must find the money to ensure those in the public sector are rewarded fairly and don’t leave for better-paid jobs elsewhere.”

The figures showed that with bonuses taken into account, earnings grew 4.8%, but they were still lagging behind inflation – falling 0.6% in real terms.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Unless you’re one of the lucky few taking home a bumper bonus this winter, you’re in for a horrible battle to make ends meet this spring.

“In a world without bonuses, public sector pay is up just 2.4% – just half the average rate of inflation over the three month period of 4.8%.

“Manufacturing fares little better with total pay up 2.8% and construction at 2.9%.

“This leaves people with a mountain to climb in finding the cash for essentials – and it’s getting steeper.”

