Entertainment TV & Film

‘Profoundly committed’ Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 4.38pm
(Felipe Dana/AP)
(Felipe Dana/AP)

A cameraman for US network Fox News has been remembered for his “passion and talent” after he was killed while reporting in Ukraine.

Veteran photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, was killed on Monday in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck, the broadcaster announced.

British journalist Benjamin Hall, who was working for Fox News and was with Mr Zakrzewski, remains in hospital in Ukraine.

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott said: “Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News, from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria, during his long tenure with us.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.

“His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.

“He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet.”

Mr Zakrzewski was based in London but had been working in Ukraine since February.

In the statement, Ms Scott added that Mr Zakrzewski played a key role last year in getting Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the US withdrawal, winning the Unsung Hero prize at the Fox News annual employee Spotlight Awards.

“Today is a heart-breaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” she added.

It comes days after US filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

The 50-year-old, from Arkansas, was gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside Kyiv.





