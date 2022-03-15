Pupils with Additional Support Needs on rise as teacher numbers cut – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pupils with Additional Support Needs on rise as teacher numbers cut – figures

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 5.31pm Updated: March 15 2022, 5.59pm
The Scottish Government has been challenged over ‘cuts’ to the number of specialist ASN teachers (PA)
The number of pupils with Additional Support Needs (ASN) has increased to record levels, with a third of all youngsters in Scotland’s classrooms now falling into this category.

New figures published by the Scottish Government showed there were 232,753 ASN students in school in 2021 – up from 226,838 the previous year.

The number of such students has now increased by more than 530% since 2007 – the year the SNP came to power – when the total was 36,544.

Labour accused the Scottish Government of a “cruel betrayal” as figures showed that between 2008 and 2021 the number of specialist teachers fell by 534, going from 2,300 to 1,766 across both primary and secondary schools.

Labour education spokesman Michael Marra complained that the number of specialist teachers had been ‘slashed’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Meanwhile, the Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) said “cuts” in spending on ASN pupils and reductions in the number of special teachers would make it “extremely challenging” to close the education attainment gap.

An SCSC spokesman said: “It is vital that those with ASN get the care and support they need especially during, and as we come out of, the current Covid-19 crisis.

“This is also key if we are to genuinely close the educational attainment gap as we know that those with ASN are disproportionately drawn from poorer neighbourhoods.

“With evidence of cuts in spending per pupil with ASN and in the number of specialist teachers supporting this group, it is going to be extremely challenging to achieve this.”

Labour education spokesman, Michael Marra, accused the Scottish Government of having an “utter disregard for ASN pupils and specialists”.

He hit out: “Despite the number of ASN pupils rocketing, the SNP has slashed the number of specialists and the amount of support available.

“This is a cruel betrayal of thousands of young Scots – especially those from the poorest backgrounds.

“SNP education minister after education minister has failed the young people of Scotland. This has to end.”

Mr Marra added: “Scottish Labour will continue to put pressure on the SNP to support ASN pupils.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said figures on Tuesday showed that 1,036 extra pupil support assistants were recruited in 2021.

She said: “Figures published in December 2021 show that teacher numbers have increased for the sixth year in a row, rising to 54,285 in 2021.

“This means there are more teachers than at any time since 2008, with the ratio of pupils to teachers at its lowest since 2009.”

She said the Scottish Government provides councils with an additional £15 million each year to help them respond to the individual needs of children and young people.

