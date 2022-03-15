Pupils with Additional Support Needs on rise as teacher numbers cut – figures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of pupils with Additional Support Needs (ASN) has increased to record levels, with a third of all youngsters in Scotland’s classrooms now falling into this category.

New figures published by the Scottish Government showed there were 232,753 ASN students in school in 2021 – up from 226,838 the previous year.

The number of such students has now increased by more than 530% since 2007 – the year the SNP came to power – when the total was 36,544.

Labour accused the Scottish Government of a “cruel betrayal” as figures showed that between 2008 and 2021 the number of specialist teachers fell by 534, going from 2,300 to 1,766 across both primary and secondary schools.

Labour education spokesman Michael Marra complained that the number of specialist teachers had been ‘slashed’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Meanwhile, the Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) said “cuts” in spending on ASN pupils and reductions in the number of special teachers would make it “extremely challenging” to close the education attainment gap.

An SCSC spokesman said: “It is vital that those with ASN get the care and support they need especially during, and as we come out of, the current Covid-19 crisis.

“This is also key if we are to genuinely close the educational attainment gap as we know that those with ASN are disproportionately drawn from poorer neighbourhoods.

“With evidence of cuts in spending per pupil with ASN and in the number of specialist teachers supporting this group, it is going to be extremely challenging to achieve this.”

Labour education spokesman, Michael Marra, accused the Scottish Government of having an “utter disregard for ASN pupils and specialists”.

He hit out: “Despite the number of ASN pupils rocketing, the SNP has slashed the number of specialists and the amount of support available.

“This is a cruel betrayal of thousands of young Scots – especially those from the poorest backgrounds.

“SNP education minister after education minister has failed the young people of Scotland. This has to end.”

Mr Marra added: “Scottish Labour will continue to put pressure on the SNP to support ASN pupils.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said figures on Tuesday showed that 1,036 extra pupil support assistants were recruited in 2021.

She said: “Figures published in December 2021 show that teacher numbers have increased for the sixth year in a row, rising to 54,285 in 2021.

“This means there are more teachers than at any time since 2008, with the ratio of pupils to teachers at its lowest since 2009.”

She said the Scottish Government provides councils with an additional £15 million each year to help them respond to the individual needs of children and young people.