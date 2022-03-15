Davey accuses Government of lack of support for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Davey accuses Government of lack of support for Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 5.59pm
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has accused the Government of a “shocking” lack of support for Ukrainian refugees trying to reach the UK.

Speaking during a visit to the Polish border, Sir Ed said that, unlike other European countries, the British Government did not have people on the ground offering assistance to those wanting to come.

He urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to travel to the region to see for himself the plight of “traumatised and exhausted” people desperate to reach safety.

“Boris Johnson should come here, see these people with his own eyes, look them in the face and say ‘I apologise for being so unwelcoming for so long’,” he said in a telephone interview with the PA news agency.

“Our Government is so wrong. It is just a hopeless way of going about it. They are pretending they are doing something and they really aren’t.”

Sir Ed was speaking from the Polish town of Przemysl – close to one of the main crossing points from Ukraine – where he described the situation as “organised chaos”.

A disused Tesco had been repurposed by the Poles as a humanitarian centre, while he said other European countries had set up makeshift outposts in nearby empty shops offering the refugees assistance with their onward journeys.

However, he said there was nothing comparable from the UK, with the result that people were being put off from even trying to get there as it was seen as too difficult and too expensive.

“The message from Priti Patel and Boris Johnson – ‘You can come if you have got a relative, but don’t bother otherwise’ – I’m afraid people have heard that and people who might have come to the UK think they should go elsewhere,” the Lib Dem leader said.

“Our reputation, in terms of humanitarian aid at least, is not a good one here. We should have British people here who can say ‘If you want to come to the UK we will make it happen for you.’”

Sir Ed said that even the Government’s new scheme announced on Monday to enable the public to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the fighting was too complicated and too bureaucratic.

“How are you supposed to meet people on social media? These are people who are traumatised, they are exhausted, they are emotional,” he said.

“Sometimes they left in such a hurry they didn’t even bring all their paperwork, apparently they have got to find a British contact somehow. Nonsense.

“We should be here saying if you want to come this is how we will do it for you. The Government isn’t prepared to do the necessary for people who do want to come. It is just shocking.”

