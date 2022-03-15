Government has greater focus on wider harms of Covid – John Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government has greater focus on wider harms of Covid – John Swinney

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 6.49pm
A new sub-variant of Omicron is spreading (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Government is increasing its focus on the wider harms of coronavirus, rather than simply reducing case numbers, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister spoke as MSPs debated the government’s strategic framework for managing Covid-19, which was released on February 22.

It set out a plan to end legal restrictions on March 21, assuming there were “no significant adverse developments”.

However, earlier on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced the legal requirement for face coverings in certain public areas will be maintained into April, in response to rising cases.

Mr Swinney said vaccination and new treatments meant there is “increased optimism” for the rest of 2022.

Scottish Budget 2022-23
John Swinney said there was ‘increased optimism’ (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

He said: “In the early stages of the pandemic we focused our strategic intent on suppressing case numbers.

“Now, with widespread vaccination and immunity, we are more focused on reducing and mitigating the wider harms than we were able to be before.”

Mr Swinney was asked about the First Minister’s announcement on face masks earlier in the day.

He said there was a “quite considerable” difference in numbers for face mask usage when the rules were mandatory rather than optional.

Mr Swinney said: “The numbers for compliance where legal measures (are) in place tend to be in the high 80%, the voluntary measures tend to be about 60%.”

Coronavirus – Wed Sep 29, 2021
Murdo Fraser said health outcomes around the UK were ‘virtually identical’ (Fraser Bremner)

Speaking for the Scottish Conservatives, Murdo Fraser said coronavirus health outcomes in the four nations of the UK had been “virtually identical” despite Scotland having tighter restrictions in place.

He said Scotland should follow the lead of other parts of the UK and remove all major restrictions.

Mr Fraser said: “It is now more than six months since the legal requirement to wear face masks in public places was removed entirely in England, whilst that law has been maintained in Scotland.

“And yet the evidence tells us that the rate of Covid infection in Scotland has been at least as high as it has been in England through that period.

“And over the last few weeks, it has been substantially higher.”

Scottish Parliament
Jackie Baillie said the strategic framework was ‘a little disappointing’ (Fraser Bremner)

Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said there had been an “extraordinary” rise in case numbers and hospital admissions as a result of the BA.2 sub-variant.

She said: “The increase in hospital cases is I believe the greatest single rise in 24 hours since the start of the pandemic.”

Ms Baillie added: “I do genuinely find the Covid-19 strategic framework a little disappointing.

“It appears to contain a number of repeated SNP promises and pledges and it fails to give any of the real detail that the public and businesses need.”

