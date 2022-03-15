122,000 offer homes for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

122,000 offer homes for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.33pm
Volunteers at the Lewisham Polish Centre prepare to load up a van with donations for Ukrainian refugees (Rick Findler/PA)
Volunteers at the Lewisham Polish Centre prepare to load up a van with donations for Ukrainian refugees (Rick Findler/PA)

More than 120,000 individuals and organisations have expressed an interest in taking in Ukrainian refugees, the Government has said.

According to the latest figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 122,305 expressions of interest have been received by the Homes for Ukraine programme.

The response to the scheme, which encourages members of the public to throw open their homes to people fleeing the fighting in Ukraine, comes amid intense criticism of the Government’s response to the refugee crisis.

Downing Street welcomed the “huge” public response to the appeal for accommodation as a sign of the support in the UK for the Ukrainian people.

But Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the Government was still not doing anything to help those Ukrainians who had fled to neighbouring countries and were now trying to reach Britain.

The new scheme aims to match refugees with individuals, charities and other organisations who can provide accommodation for at least six months, enabling Ukrainians without family ties in the UK to enter the country.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have seen a huge response from the British public. The Prime Minister welcomes the generosity of the British people.

“We knew when we opened the scheme that there would be an outpouring of support but the speed of the uptake and the strength of the interest in this is massively welcome and a sign to the Ukrainian people of the level of support there is for them.”

However Sir Ed, who was visiting the Polish border town of Przemysl, said that – unlike other European countries – there was little help on the ground for those refugees trying to travel on to the UK.

He said the new scheme, which required them to make an online application to be matched with a sponsor in Britain, was too complicated and too bureaucratic.

“Our Government is so wrong. It is just a hopeless way of going about it. They are pretending they are doing something and they really aren’t,” he said in a telephone interview with the PA news agency.

“How are you supposed to meet people on social media? These are people who are traumatised, they are exhausted, they are emotional.

“Sometimes they left in such a hurry they didn’t even bring all their paperwork, apparently they have got to find a British contact somehow. Nonsense.

“We should be here saying if you want to come this is how we will do it for you. The Government isn’t prepared to do the necessary for people who do want to come. It is just shocking.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier