Firework attacks on police increasing, MSPs told

Firework misuse including attacks on police officers is a growing problem, MSPs have been told.

David Hamilton, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, told Holyrood’s Justice Committee that some officers have been badly burned and scarred for life in fireworks incidents.

Mr Hamilton and Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spoke in favour of a Bill which will restrict the sale of fireworks and set up control zones where their use is prohibited.

The Bill will also limit when fireworks can be sold to dates around Bonfire Night, Hogmanay and Diwali.

Mr Hamilton said there has been a “marked increase” in people using fireworks as weapons.

He said: “We have seen officers badly burned with fireworks, who have been scarred for life, traumatised by it.

The proposed legislation would limit when fireworks can be sold (PA)

“We’ve also had officers who have been temporarily deafened by fireworks.

“It has been a consistent problem all my career.

“I think it is getting worse though and our police responses probably since about 2016 have been ramped up significantly in terms of having to respond to this.”

Riot gear and shields are often the only protection police officers can use, he said.

Mr Stevens said the days around Bonfire Night see around 40% of annual attacks on firefighters.

In 2020, there were 17 attacks on firefighters as well as 14 in 2021, he said.

He told the committee: “Every year, we see a quite considerable number of incidents where fireworks are either fired at emergency services workers or are used to intimidate members of the community.

“Put through letterboxes, smashing car windows and put into cars.

“Clearly that presents quite a significant challenge to the fire service.”