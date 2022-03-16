No payout for former bank chief executive, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No payout for former bank chief executive, MSPs told

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 12.17pm
Scottish National Investment Bank officials appeared before the Economy and Fair Work Committee ay Holyrood on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The former chief executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank did not receive a payout after she quit, officials have said.

Eilidh Mactaggart alerted the bank’s chairman Willie Watt she would be resigning on January 27, with the Scottish Government and the bank’s board then told on January 31, the Economy and Fair Work Committee heard on Wednesday.

It took the bank until February 25 to make the decision public, prompting questions from MSPs as to why Ms Mactaggart had taken the decision to leave.

It is not clear why the announcement of her department was made almost a month from the date she told the chairman of her intentions.

Ms Mactaggart later made a statement saying she had left for “personal reasons”.

Speaking before the committee on Wednesday, Mr Watt and bank board member Carolyn Jameson refused to expand on Ms Mactaggart’s decision to leave, saying there is a “duty of care” the bank has to adhere to as an employer, as well as the former chief executive’s own request for privacy.

Ms Jameson said there had been no severance package on offer.

“The answer is no, there was no severance package at all related to this,” she said, adding that Ms Mactaggart did not sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Mr Watt went on to stress there had been no disagreements between ministers and Ms Mactaggart during her tenure.

“There have been no disagreements about policy, or the direction of the bank that I’m aware of that are relevant to your question,” he said in response to Tory MSP Liz Smith.

