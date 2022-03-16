UK journalist Benjamin Hall in ‘good spirits’ as he leaves Ukraine after attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK journalist Benjamin Hall in ‘good spirits’ as he leaves Ukraine after attack

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 1.35pm
British journalist Benjamin Hall is ‘out of Ukraine’ and in ‘good spirits’ after attack (Pavel Dorogoy/AP)
British journalist Benjamin Hall is ‘out of Ukraine’ and in ‘good spirits’ after attack (Pavel Dorogoy/AP)

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall is “out of Ukraine” and in “good spirits” after he was seriously injured in the ongoing conflict, the broadcaster has announced.

The British journalist was reporting outside of Kyiv on Monday when the vehicle he was travelling in was struck, killing 55-year-old veteran cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski.

Hall, 39, was rushed to hospital in Ukraine with serious injuries.

A statement from Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media, said: “We have an update on our colleague Benjamin Hall who was seriously injured while reporting outside of Kyiv on Monday.

“He is now safe and out of Ukraine.

“Ben is alert and in good spirits.

“He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.”

In a breaking news alert on Fox News, broadcasters said Hall has been married to his wife for almost seven years, with three young daughters waiting for him at home.

Irish cameraman Zakrzewski was remembered for his passion and talent as well as being “profoundly committed” after he was killed in Horenka while working for the US network alongside Hall in Ukraine.

