First thing Nazanin wants is for me to make her a cup of tea – Richard Ratcliffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

First thing Nazanin wants is for me to make her a cup of tea – Richard Ratcliffe

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 4.05pm
Richard Ratcliffe with his daughter Gabriella, outside his north London home ahead of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return (PA)
Richard Ratcliffe with his daughter Gabriella, outside his north London home ahead of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return (PA)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told her husband the first thing she wants is for him to make her a cup of tea when she gets back to Britain after being held captive in Iran for six years.

Richard Ratcliffe said she would probably be directing tidying-up at their home in north-west London but that the family first planned to find some solace elsewhere for a few days.

He said there was “huge relief” that his wife was on the journey back to the UK, where he hoped they could embark on a “new life” together.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on security charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport in 2016 after a holiday visit to Iran where she introduced her daughter Gabriella to her parents.

On Wednesday, it was announced she had been freed after the UK Government settled a £400 million debt relating to a military deal in the 1970s.

Mr Ratcliffe said he hoped the homecoming would allow them to “stop being a moment in history and become a normal family again”.

Speaking to broadcasters alongside Gabriella, aged seven, outside their home in the capital, he said: “There will probably be a couple of days of peace and quiet somewhere else, and then back here.

“The first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea, so we will do (that).

“I think actually we were looking at the house and it needs a bit of tidying, so there might be a bit of tidying, perhaps directed by mummy when she comes back.”

Mr Ratcliffe, who has twice been on hunger strike while campaigning for his wife’s return, said there would be “bumps” as the 43-year-old adjusts to her surroundings.

Richard Ratcliffe outside his north London home ahead of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return
Richard Ratcliffe outside his home ahead of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return (PA)

“There is a recovery process – you can’t get back the time that is gone, that’s a fact,” he said in response to being asked about how the family planned to make up for the six years apart.

“But we live in the future and not the past, so we’ll take it one day at a time.”

He continued: “I think it is going to be the beginning of a new life, a normal life, and hopefully a happy family.

“And there will be bumps, no doubt, and all the normal squabbles we had before but, yeah, I think we’re really looking forward to seeing her.”

Mr Ratcliffe described his wife as “pretty agitated” in the run-up to getting on a plane out of Iran but said she had been grinning since boarding the plane, on which she is headed to the Gulf state of Oman before travelling on a second flight to Britain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier