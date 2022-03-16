Tax rise due to be £12.5bn bigger than expected amid inflation surge, says IFS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tax rise due to be £12.5bn bigger than expected amid inflation surge, says IFS

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 4.35pm
Last year Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a four-year freeze to income tax thresholds (Joe Giddens/PA)

The tax impact of a freeze on income tax thresholds is set to be much bigger than was previously thought amid surging living costs, according to a think tank.

Tax thresholds often increase in line with inflation, but last year Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a four-year freeze to income tax thresholds.

Based on inflation forecasts at the time, this was expected to represent an £8 billion tax rise, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.

Since then, inflation has surged.

Taking this into account, new analysis by researchers at IFS shows that the policy is now expected to mean a £20.5 billion tax rise.

This is on top of the 1.25 percentage point increase to national insurance scheduled to start from April, to help pay for the NHS, health and social care in the UK.

Tom Waters, a senior research economist at IFS, said: “Usually tax thresholds go up in line with inflation.

“Last March, when the Chancellor announced a four-year freeze in income tax thresholds, inflation was fairly low and so he expected it to raise about £8 billion per year.

“Since then inflation has risen rapidly and is expected to rise even further, peaking at more than 8%.

“That means that the tax threshold freeze is now on track to be a £20.5 billion tax hike – two-and-a-half times what was originally expected.

“And this comes on top of the £13 billion increase in national insurance contributions slated for next month.

“This episode highlights the danger with setting tax thresholds in nominal terms for long periods of time – unexpected changes in inflation can make the size of a planned tax rise much bigger or smaller than expected.”

