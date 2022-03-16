Scottish Government to increase some benefits by 6%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Scottish Government to increase some benefits by 6%

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 4.39pm
The Job Start Payment, Young Carer’s Grant, Funeral Support, Best Start Grant, Carer’s Allowance Supplement and Child Winter Heading Assistance will all rise by 6% (PA)
The Job Start Payment, Young Carer’s Grant, Funeral Support, Best Start Grant, Carer’s Allowance Supplement and Child Winter Heading Assistance will all rise by 6% (PA)

Some benefits in Scotland will be upped by 6% under Scottish Government plans.

The Job Start Payment, Young Carer’s Grant, Funeral Support, Best Start Grant, Carer’s Allowance Supplement and Child Winter Heading Assistance will all rise by 6%.

All of those – except for the Child Winter Heating Assistance – were due to rise by 3.1%.

But social security minister Ben Macpherson said the benefits would be increased in an attempt to mitigate the impending cost of living crisis.

Ben Macpherson
Ben Macpherson announced the increase on Wednesday (Lesley Martin/PA)

“We are acting urgently in response to growing pressures on the costs of living, which were already rising and have now increased significantly again due to the illegal war in Ukraine,” he said.

“We will provide additional support as quickly as possible by further increasing several forms of devolved social security benefits and assistance – enhancing our planned 3.1% uprating to a 6% rise – and this will be implemented in just over two weeks’ time.

“The Scottish Government is determined to use the powers we have to move at pace to help those who need assistance most in these challenging times.

“The benefits we are uprating will support those on low incomes, particularly families and unpaid carers.”

Both the Adult Disability Payment and the Child Disability Payment will rise by 3.1% in a bid to prevent the creation of a two-tier system with other benefits administered by the UK Government.

The proposals are subject to parliamentary approval.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier