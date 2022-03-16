Irish Government ‘doing everything it can to find accommodation for Ukrainians’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Irish premier has said the Government is doing everything it can to procure accommodation for the thousands of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

Micheal Martin said that housing and accommodation will need to be refurbished for the thousands of refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

While many are being accommodated in hotels, the Government is attempting to source other properties.

More than 7,000 refugees have arrived in Ireland, with the number expected to increase significantly in the coming days and weeks.

Micheal Martin addresses reporters outside the Irish Embassy, in Washington DC (Oliver Contreras/PA)

Speaking in Washington DC on the second day of his trip to the US as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, Mr Martin said there is currently no estimate for how much the war in Ukraine will cost the Irish Government.

Mr Martin said that some housing will need to be refurbished while the Government will look to procure hotels, B&Bs and other facilities.

“Those other facilities will have to be refitted and reconfigured to make them suitable for residential,” Mr Martin said.

“There will be significant costs on the accommodation front. We have over 7,000 refugees that have come into Ireland. It is significant and it is growing but we, through the whole of government approach, we are doing everything we possibly can to procure as much as they possibly can.”

Mr Martin said the sanctions against Russia by the EU and United States are having an impact on the country’s economy.

He also said that he hopes peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will lead to some results.

“I would hope that the current talks, tentative though they are, could yield some results in terms of the ceasefire and cessation of the violence in the first instance, then demilitarisation,” he said.

Really engaging and encouraging lunch hosted by ⁦@IDAIRELAND⁩ and ⁦@scienceirel⁩ in Washington today. Good ideas on how we can boost innovation and future-proof Ireland as a global home of research. pic.twitter.com/WAiv1Scrpv — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 16, 2022

“In particular we believe it’s imperative that humanitarian corridors, genuine humanitarian corridors are created, maintained and sustained as quickly as possible.”

Turning to the dramatic increase in energy prices, Mr Martin said he will not move unilaterally on the EU’s VAT directive.

He defended the Irish Government’s reaction to tackling the rise in energy and living costs, saying Ireland moved faster than many other EU member states.

He added: “The Government will not be able to shield the entire population from the full impact of this war, on fuel prices and our energy prices.

“There are limits to what any government can do in a situation like this, and that is why this war should end.

“In the first instance because of the appalling death and destruction on the people of Ukraine and their cities and their towns, and also the broader danger it poses to the world in terms of an extension of that conflict.

“We are at a very dangerous moment in terms of where we are globally as a result of this war.

“Accidents can happen and we need to avoid that at all costs.

“But when in a war situation like this on the continent of Europe, where the sanctions that have been imposed by Europe and US are the severest kind that we create shocks to the system, it will create a degree of instability in the economy. It will create price pressures, particularly on energy, food and other commodities.

“Those are the realities of the fact that Russia has waged war on Ukraine and all of the consequences going from that.

“No government is going to be in a position to protect in its entirety their societies from those consequences.

“We took measures last week with respect to hauliers and so on.

“So into the future we keep this under review, I think the more targeted measures will probably yield the best results.”