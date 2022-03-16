Archbishop tells head of Russian Orthodox Church of ‘grave concern’ over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Archbishop tells head of Russian Orthodox Church of ‘grave concern’ over Ukraine

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 9.52pm Updated: March 16 2022, 10.11pm
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to express his “grave concern” about the war in Ukraine, Lambeth Palace has said.

The Most Rev Justin Welby urged Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia to publicly call for peace, when the two talked via video call on Wednesday.

Patriarch Kirill has long had friendly ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He has previously spoken of an end to “fratricidal” conflict in Ukraine.

During their conversation, the Church of England leader said the conflict was a “great tragedy” and “we need to find ways to live as neighbours in Europe”. Lambeth Palace said in a statement.

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch Kirill delivers the Christmas Liturgy in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

It said: “Archbishop Justin Welby expressed his grave concern about the war in Ukraine which he said is a great tragedy. He stressed the need for an end to the violence in Ukraine and said that war and violence is never an answer.

“The archbishop said we need to find ways to live as neighbours in Europe without the aggression and human suffering which have been too much part of our life and history.

“The archbishop said that as churches we must be united in following the great call of Jesus Christ on his disciples to be peacemakers, to do what we can to enable politicians to do their work of establishing the freedom and rights of all people in Ukraine.

“He appealed to His Holiness to join him in speaking for peace in public, and spoke of the need for a ceasefire.

“The archbishop said that he and the Church of England would do whatever it could to support refugees.

“Both leaders emphasised the need to achieve a lasting peace based on justice as soon as possible and agreed to continued communication.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine
A crater left after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city (Pavel Dorogoy/AP)

A statement on the website for the Russian Orthodox Church said Patriarch Kirill had “warmly greeted” the archbishop to discuss how to respond to the “crisis”.

“The talk included a detailed discussion of the situation on Ukrainian soil.

“Special attention was paid to the humanitarian aspects of the current crisis and the actions of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church for overcoming its consequences,” it said.

“The parties underscored the utmost importance of the ongoing negotiation process, expressing the hope that a just peace would be achieved as soon as possible.”

It comes after the archbishops of Canterbury and York condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine as “an act of great evil”.

In a joint statement, the Most Rev Justin Welby and the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell urged Christians to pray for Ukraine, Russia and for peace.

“The horrific and unprovoked attack on Ukraine is an act of great evil,” they said.

“Placing our trust in Jesus Christ, the author of peace, we pray for an urgent ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian forces.

“We call for a public decision to choose the way of peace and an international conference to secure long-term agreements for stability and lasting peace.”

