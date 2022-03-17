Analysis of Covid business funding impossible due to data gap, watchdog finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Analysis of Covid business funding impossible due to data gap, watchdog finds

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.03am
Audit Scotland said it cannot fully analyse where the money went (Jane Barlow/PA)
Analysis of how almost £5 billion of Covid-19 funding for business was distributed is not possible because of a data gap, a watchdog has said.

The Scottish Government provided £4.4 billion in grant and business rates relief between the start of the pandemic and October last year, with a further £375 million following the onset of the Omicron variant towards the end of last year.

However, Audit Scotland said there was “not enough focus” on gathering good quality data “below an aggregate level”.

A report released on Thursday said the quality and completeness of the data collected by the Government “varies” and prevents detailed study of how funding was allocated and how quickly it was allocated.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said: “These business support schemes were administered at pace in exceptional circumstances. But knowing where the money went matters.

“To get future policy development and delivery right, it will be important for the Scottish Government to fully understand how funding was used to support specific businesses and groups over the last two years of the pandemic.”

According to the report, the Scottish Government cannot provide an analysis of the total amounts paid to the different sectors of the economy from the more general funding schemes, and information that could allow analysis of groups more impacted by the pandemic is not available from the Government centrally.

Sector-specific funding administered by organisations rather than government or councils has also run into issues, with some 20% that cannot be matched to specific council areas.

Liz Smith
Scottish Conservative Liz Smith said taxpayers ‘have a right to know’ where their cash has gone (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

William Moyes, chairman of the Accounts Commission, said arrangements put in place by councils to prevent fraud when providing funding were “heavily relied upon” during the pandemic, adding: “Councils will need to continue to work closely with the Scottish Government to ensure a better picture emerges of how money was distributed.”

Responding to the report, Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said she was “pleased” it recognised the speed of the rollout of funding to businesses and how it “reflects the unique and challenging context in which new support packages had to be established”.

She added: “Every decision the Scottish Government has taken has centred around ensuring businesses got the support they needed when they needed it – resulting in over £4.5 billion being allocated to businesses across the country, including around £1.6 billion in rates relief – which is more generous than the other UK administrations so far.

“We will now carefully consider the findings of this report and of course any lessons will be learned, but fundamentally this report shows the decisions we took ensured lifeline support reached key businesses promptly and our economy continued to grow by 7.1% despite the necessary public health restrictions.”

Ms Forbes also thanked industry, enterprise agencies and councils, saying without whom “we wouldn’t have been able to deliver this lifeline support at the scale and pace necessary”.

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said the report highlighted a “shocking lack of data”.

She said: “Enormous sums of public money were paid out to help struggling businesses yet, thanks to the SNP, we don’t properly know where it went.

“While we accept that Covid funding had to be rolled out swiftly, there is no excuse for this shocking lack of data.

“Audit Scotland exists to make sure that public money is spent responsibly, and when even they can’t track where it went, Government accountability is lost.

“Taxpayers have a right to know where their hard-earned cash has gone and will naturally be suspicious when this information can’t – or won’t – be provided by an SNP Government that increasingly considers itself above scrutiny.”

Labour MSP Daniel Johnson said the Scottish Government has “disdain for economic transparency”.

He added: “Billions of pounds have come and gone through the SNP Government’s coffers, but this spending has been mired in secrecy and confusion.

“The lack of data highlighted in this report makes it impossible to determine whether these huge sums reached those who really needed it and delivered good value for taxpayers.”

