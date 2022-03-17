New support centres open as more than 7,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New support centres open as more than 7,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Ireland

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.04am
The Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin displays the colours of the Ukrainian flag (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin displays the colours of the Ukrainian flag (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland has issued more than 5,000 PPS numbers to Ukrainian refugees since the war began, allowing them to work and access state support.

The country has also confirmed the opening of new support centres in three cities for refugees fleeing the conflict, which was sparked by the Russian invasion.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said on Thursday that three city centre hubs, in Dublin, Cork and Limerick, will help Ukrainian refugees obtain PPS numbers, social welfare support and give them access to other state services.

Ireland has already taken in more than 7,000 refugees since the war began.

The support centres in Dublin and Cork are already open, with the one in Limerick set to open next week.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The welcome room at the processing facility for Ukrainian refugees at Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Humphreys said: “These dedicated hubs in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will ensure that Ukrainian families and individuals who have fled this terrible war can get the supports they need as quickly as possible.”

“My officials are present in these new centres, as well as our Intreo Centres, to assist the Ukrainian people in obtaining the likes of a PPS number, which is a crucial first step to accessing different services offered by the state.

“Teams of staff from my department and the Department of Justice will be working over the Bank Holiday period, on Friday and Saturday, to assist the people from Ukraine arriving into Ireland with their immediate needs.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the hubs will “provide new dedicated locations where we can ensure everyone entering the state, no matter which port of entry they arrive at, has an opportunity to receive their temporary permission letter, their PPS number and income supports”.

She said that Ireland has granted temporary protection to more than 3,000 people, primarily through a reception facility at Dublin Airport.

