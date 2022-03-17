Independent Commissioner needed to look after rights of older people – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Independent Commissioner needed to look after rights of older people – study

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.04am
The UK state pension is becoming ‘increasingly inadequate’, according to a report (Joe Giddens/PA)
Older people need more help to safeguard their rights amid a huge increase in pensioner poverty, according to a new report.

A survey suggested most people believed the needs of older men and women were being overlooked across society.

More than two thirds of 2,000 adults in England surveyed by the Centre for Ageing Better supported the appointment of an Independent Commissioner to look after the rights of older people.

Prospects as people age are getting worse, with a further 200,000 people of pension age falling into poverty in the last year, said the report.

The UK state pension was becoming “increasingly inadequate” and is one of the worst in Europe, said the centre.

Carole Easton, chief executive at the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “It’s clearer than ever that ageing in England is not a level playing field and it’s getting worse. Inequalities within older generations are some of the most extreme in society today.

“We’re seeing shocking gulfs in disability-free life expectancy, with differences of up to 17 years in the time we spend in good health without a disabling illness.

“It’s abundantly clear that not enough is being done to support everyone to age well.

“The government cannot shy away from this. With an ageing population, these problems are becoming more and more urgent.

“The government must show that they are serious about supporting everyone to have a decent old age by committing to a long term strategy and by developing the legislation to create an Older People’s Commissioner as soon as possible.”

Jonathan Ashworth, shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “Supporting older and retired people should be a priority for ministers.

“But instead Boris Johnson is robbing pensioners by cutting the basic state pension in real terms by as much as £388 a year on some estimates, failing to ensure everyone eligible for Pension Credit receives it, and has done little to fully support older people who want help to move back into the jobs market.

“Labour will put in a place a strategy to provide older and retired people with the security and prosperity they deserve.”

