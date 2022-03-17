Degree course dropout rates fall to lowest on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Degree course dropout rates fall to lowest on record

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 10.49am Updated: March 17 2022, 5.39pm
The proportion of young students dropping out of degree courses has fallen to the lowest rate on record, figures reveal (PA)
The proportion of young students dropping out of degree courses has fallen to the lowest rate on record, figures reveal (PA)

The proportion of young students dropping out of degree courses has fallen to the lowest rate on record, figures reveal.

New data, published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), shows that in 2019/20 the dropout rate for UK students was 5.3%, a fall of 1.4 percentage points on the previous year, and the lowest rate on record.

The data shows that the likelihood of a student not continuing their studies depends heavily on where they study, with nearly a third of students dropping out at some institutions, compared with virtually none at others.

At Arden University in 2019/20, 32.3% had dropped out, while 19.2% had dropped out at Point Blank Music School and 16% had discontinued their studies at London Metropolitan University. In total, 27 institutions had dropout rates of more than 10% out of 179 institutions analysed.

Meanwhile, the Open University and the University College of Osteopathy had dropout rates of 0%.

The Russell Group of elite universities had very low dropout rates. The University of Cambridge had a dropout rate of 0.6% while the University of Oxford saw 0.9% of students discontinue their courses.

On average across the Russell Group, just 2% of undergraduates dropped out after their first year.

The figures also showed that 9.4% of full-time students on their first degree would leave with no degree awarded, a fall of 1.7 percentage points from the previous year, and also the lowest rate on record.

The University of Cambridge
The University of Cambridge had a dropout rate of 0.6% (PA)

The HESA suggested that while the increase in the proportion of students continuing with their courses after their first year “cannot be directly attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic”, there is often a trend towards increased university enrolment in “periods of economic uncertainty”.

“This behaviour may extend to a desire to continue degree courses when other paths outside are less certain,” it said.

Minister for higher and further education Michelle Donelan said: “I have long argued that when it comes to university, getting on is every bit as important as getting in, and that universities must focus on tackling drop-out rates among students.

“That is why it is so greatly welcome to see that, for the first time, it is projected over 90% of students will complete a qualification – the highest rate ever recorded. This is real progress, impacting real lives – and I want to put on record my thanks to our universities for their hard work, especially through a challenging pandemic, in reaching this milestone”.

An Office for Students spokesperson said: “We are pleased that despite the challenging conditions of the pandemic overall dropout rates have remained low. However, the gaps between different universities and courses remain significant. It is vital that students, particularly those from disadvantaged and vulnerable backgrounds, have the support they need to complete their studies.”

Universities UK said: “Universities are committed to widening access to higher education and ensuring students from all backgrounds can succeed and progress.

“This includes supporting students to achieve the best outcomes in not only getting into university, but flourishing while they are there. It is welcome to see this commitment being reflected in record continuation rates, including among the most disadvantaged students.

“Today’s figures confirm that universities are opening up opportunities while providing high quality teaching and learning experiences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier