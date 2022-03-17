Conservative leader misses FMQs after ‘throat seizes up’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has missed First Minister’s Questions after his “throat seized up”, the party said.

Mr Ross was due to question Nicola Sturgeon in the weekly session on Thursday before taking ill, and was replaced by the party’s justice spokesman Jamie Greene.

It comes ahead of the party’s conference in Aberdeen this weekend, with a Tory spokesman saying Mr Ross will deliver a shortened version of his address.

Mr Ross has taken a number of Covid-19 tests, but all have come back negative.

The party spokesman said: “In the past 24 hours, Douglas Ross has fallen ill. His throat has seized up, which has left him unable to speak at First Minister’s Questions today.

“He has taken Covid tests each day, all of which have come back negative.

“Douglas will still be appearing at the Scottish Conservative conference on Friday for the Prime Minister’s speech, and he will be delivering a slightly shortened version of his keynote address on Saturday.”