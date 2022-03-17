Satellite imagery shows bombed theatre and burning buildings across Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Satellite imagery shows bombed theatre and burning buildings across Ukraine

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.47pm Updated: March 17 2022, 1.35pm
Satellite imagery showing flames pouring from buildings in a residential area of Chernihiv on Wednesday (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)
New satellite imagery revealing the scale of destruction caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows a residential area burning and the word “children” written in Russian outside a theatre that was later bombed.

An image captured on Monday by Maxar Technologies, a geospatial intelligence company based in Colorado in the US, shows a theatre in Mariupol with the Russian word for children written in large white letters on the ground outside – in an apparent effort to deter an attack.

Satellite imagery captured on March 14 showing the Russian word for children painted outside the theatre in Mariupol (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)

Hundreds of civilians had been sheltering in the theatre, Ukrainian officials said, and are now feared trapped or killed after the location was attacked on Wednesday evening.

The civilians had sought safety in the theatre amid Russia’s three-week siege of the strategic Azov Sea port city.

Elsewhere, a satellite image from Wednesday shows flames pouring from buildings in a residential area in north-east Chernihiv.

Damage to an athletics track in Chernihiv, taken on March 16 (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)

Another picture from above the besieged city in northern Ukraine, also captured on Wednesday, shows an athletics track and training centre with a large crater in the middle of its sports pitch.

In the southern city of Volnovakha, before and after images show how a local neighbourhood has been transformed from green to a blackened hue.

A comparison between July 2021 and March 14 2022 shows damage caused to houses and other buildings, with several roofs collapsed and debris scattered across the area.

Satellite images captured in 2021, left, and March 14 showing damage in Volnovakha (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)

Volnovakha has been encircled by Russian forces and has experienced ongoing attacks.

An area around Volnovakha’s train station can also be seen to be damaged, with more roofs collapsed, debris and dark patches where previously there were green trees.

Damage seen near Volnovakha’s train station on March 14, right, compared to an image captured in 2021 (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)

On Wednesday, the UK’s mission to the United Nations said Russia was “committing war crimes and targeting civilians”.

US president Joe Biden has also condemned Russia’s actions, describing the country’s president Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal” on Wednesday.

