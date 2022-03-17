Council tax rebate is copy of Tory plan – Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Council tax rebate is copy of Tory plan – Sarwar

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 1.27pm
Households will receive a £150 council tax rebate (Jane Barlow/PA)
The SNP’s policy of a £150 council tax rebate to help with the cost of living crisis is a copy of the Conservatives’ plan, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.

He clashed with Nicola Sturgeon over the government’s policies to address rising energy bills during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government was acting within its own powers to help ease pressure on households as quickly as possible.

Mr Sarwar said the government’s £150 council tax rebate could have been applied in a more progressive way.

First Ministers Questions
Anas Sarwar said more should have been provided to those most in need (Andy Buchanan)

He said: “Had the SNP followed just one of our proposals, those most in need would have been receiving £400 directly into their bank accounts.

“But instead, the SNP flagship cost of living policy is to copy the Tory policy and provide £150 through the council tax rebate.

“A policy that the Poverty Alliance has called ‘misguided, a missed opportunity and deeply disappointing’.”

He said SNP MPs had repeatedly refused to back a windfall tax on oil and gas companies during a Westminster debate yesterday.

However, Ms Sturgeon said the SNP’s motion in the debate called for a windfall tax on all companies, including those in the oil and gas sector.

Discussing the £150 rebate, she said: “Because of the limited powers and limited control over the data around this that we have, we’ve done it in a way that gets help to people as quickly as possible, rather than it taking months and months and months.

“Of course, where we hold the power we are doing so much more.

“We are doubling the Scottish Child Payment for example, helping lowest-income families with children.”

