Oversight key to Bill proposing ‘good food nation’, says committee

A Bill aimed at promoting healthier eating should have effective oversight at its core, a parliamentary committee has said.

The Good Food Nation (Scotland) Bill will force the Scottish Government and other public bodies to produce plans aimed at helping Scotland become a good food nation, meaning those who serve food are committed to making it the highest quality available and that Scots understand what is meant by “good food”.

In a report from the Rural Affairs Committee at Holyrood, MSPs stressed the importance of parliamentary involvement in the process, as well as the need for accountability to ensure goals are met.

Today we published our Stage 1 report into the much awaited Good Food Nation (Scotland) Bill The report calls for👉increased parliamentary oversight👉an oversight body👉a more detailed financial statement Release: https://t.co/ayskrGSEVzFull report: https://t.co/27PnP8Sj4k pic.twitter.com/KBNEzcZLSS — Rural Affairs, Islands & Natural Environment Cttee (@SP_RuralAffairs) March 17, 2022

The committee also said there is a need for “urgent clarity” on whether the Scottish Government intends to appoint an oversight body for the implementation of the Bill.

Committee convener Finlay Carson said: “Without increased oversight of the Scottish Government’s good food nation policy and plan, it is impossible for us to reassure stakeholders that the wide-ranging concerns they expressed during evidence sessions, particularly in relation to resource, policy cohesion, the link between national and local plans and targets and outcomes, will be addressed.

“We accept that this is a framework Bill but strengthened oversight throughout the planning process will be key to the success of our ambition for a food system that works for the people of Scotland.”