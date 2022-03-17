Tories criticised over sentencing plan to give the public a ‘right to review’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former police officer turned MSP has hit out at the Tories over a suggestion that the public should be given a say on sentencing decisions.

Scottish Conservative Justice spokesman Jamie Greene revealed the party is proposing a Right to Review Sentences scheme.

The Conservatives insist the move – which would allow people to write to the Scotland’s top prosecutor, the Lord Advocate, if they thought a sentence was too lenient – is necessary.

Figures released under Freedom of Information showed the Crown Office had used its power to appeal sentencing decisions 26 times in the last six years.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said a ‘right to review’ for sentences would make the justice system more accountable (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Greene said: “I am delighted to be announcing our new Right to Review Sentences scheme, which will give people the tools to stand up against soft-touch sentences.”

He added: “The Crown Office have used the power to appeal soft sentences just four times a year on average.

“There are many more instances of criminals getting away with a soft sentence than that. The public deserve to have their voices heard.

“Giving people the right to review soft-touch sentencing decisions will empower both victims and the public to stand up to criminals and ensure they are handed the sentences they deserve, which will help restore confidence in our justice system.”

But SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll, a former police officer, argued: “Sentencing in Scotland is guided by the independent and expert Scottish Sentencing Council, and judges already take into account a number of factors including the views of victims and their families.

“The SNP Scottish Government will also continue to improve the protection and rights of victims while driving down crime rates to historic lows.”

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to speak at the Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen, Ms Nicoll said the Conservatives would “roll out the red carpet for a Prime Minister who repeatedly broke his own lockdown laws by holding Downing Street parties”.

With Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross having withdrawn his letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister, the SNP MSP said: “The Scottish Tories’ spineless u-turn on Johnson has destroyed any semblance of credibility they may have had to pontificate on law and order.”