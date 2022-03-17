Father of three to drive emergency supplies to Ukraine in borrowed van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Father of three to drive emergency supplies to Ukraine in borrowed van

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 5.31pm
Family and friends of Frank Matthews, 49, of Greenwich, south east London, have helped gather emergency supplies for him to drive to Ukraine (Frank Matthews/ PA)
A father of three will drive from the UK to Poland’s border with war-torn Ukraine to deliver emergency supplies in a van borrowed from his antiques dealer father.

Frank Matthews, of Greenwich, south-east London, set up a JustGiving page – Lviv and Let Live – just over a week ago aiming to raise £5,000.

So far, more than £50,000 has been donated for items such as specialist frontline trauma kits and portable generators.

The 49-year-old broker, who grew up in Norfolk, said he wanted to do something to help as he watched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “with horror”.

Broker Frank Matthews, 49, of Greenwich, south east London, will drive emergency supplies to the Polish Ukraine border in a van borrowed from his antiques dealer father. (Frank Matthews/ PA)
He said a company has offered the use of a second van, with him and three friends setting off on Monday.

“I haven’t slept much this week from all the adrenaline, but the trip is coming together and I hope this could be the first of many,” Mr Matthews said.

“I’m liaising with a Ukrainian team over protocol and logistics for the handover but, so far, everything is going to plan. I just wish I could personally thank everyone who has helped so far.

“This is an ongoing humanitarian crisis and it’s only by people making donations that we can make a difference.”

Mr Matthews said he is working with suppliers to “obtain top quality medical kits” and has “secured major trauma dressings, combat tourniquets, stethoscopes, field resuscitators, and trauma surgical instruments”.

He said: “All are vital in the treatment of frontline soldiers, but also innocent civilians maimed or injured in this brutal war.

“With hospitals overwhelmed, it’s vital these mobile kits are made available.”

Mr Matthews said 30 boxes of supplies donated by students and staff at the University of East Anglia will also be transported.

“When the idea came up, my parents were fully behind me and offered the use of their van without a second thought,” he said.

“It’s usually employed lugging antiques around Norfolk but now it’s already full to the brim with supplies.

“When we arrive at the border, we will hand over the medical goods before buying another two van loads of essential humanitarian supplies locally to make the best use of our time, efforts and wonderful donations.”

Mr Matthews said he and his friends will offer transport to anyone who needs it while at the border.

To donate, see

justgiving.com/crowdfunding/francis-matthews

