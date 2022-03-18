Scottish Tories will unite behind PM during Ukraine war, says chief whip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish Tories will unite behind PM during Ukraine war, says chief whip

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 12.03am
Boris Johnson is due to address the Scottish Tory conference on Friday (Leon Neal/PA)
Boris Johnson is due to address the Scottish Tory conference on Friday (Leon Neal/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives will unite behind Boris Johnson when he speaks to the party’s conference in Aberdeen, its chief whip has said.

Stephen Kerr said the party’s focus is on supporting the Prime Minister during the war in Ukraine.

However he said there are issues relating to the scandal over Downing Street parties which are “not concluded”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called for the Prime Minister to resign over the issue in January, but withdrew his call earlier this month in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Mr Kerr said the Scottish Conservatives want to see a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.

First Ministers Questions
Douglas Ross has withdrawn his call for the Prime Minister to resign (Jane Barlow/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I think when we get to that point, we can address issues that are more domestic, more inward-looking.

“At the minute, I think we’ve got to be united, we’ve got to support the Prime Minister and the Government in what they’re doing.

“Only the most churlish people would disagree that the Prime Minister has responded well to this situation.

“He has shown leadership, not just in terms of the way that the country is united behind what the Government is doing, but also in very practical things that the Government has been doing.

“There are issues relating to that whole episode that are currently not concluded.

“But right now, the sole focus that we should have as a country – certainly we as Scottish Conservatives are very focused on – giving the Prime Minister the support he needs, and the Government the support that it needs in order to tackle this issue.”

The Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen begins on Friday, with the Prime Minister expected to speak at the event.

