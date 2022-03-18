Rees-Mogg dismisses ‘partygate’ row as trivial ‘fluff’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rees-Mogg dismisses ‘partygate’ row as trivial ‘fluff’

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 3.32pm Updated: March 18 2022, 4.39pm
Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg speaking during the Conservative Party Spring Forum (Peter Byrne/PA)
Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed the row over lockdown parties in Downing Street as trivial “fluff”.

Boris Johnson was facing calls to resign earlier this year over his attendance at a series of events being investigated by police for alleged breaches of Covid regulations.

But speaking at the Conservative Spring Conference in Blackpool, Mr Rees-Mogg said the current crisis over Ukraine showed that “partygate” was not a fundamentally serious issue.

“It is a reminder that the world is serious, that there are serious things to be discussed and serious decisions for politicians to take,” he said, during a live recording of the Moggcast podcast.

“Whether this is about re-opening and having new licences for oil wells in the North Sea, or whether it is about getting away from the ‘wokery’ that has beset huge sections of society, nobody now cares whether using the word ‘grip’ is going to offend people.

Conservative Party Spring Forum
Conservative party chairman Oliver Dowden said he would not ‘dismiss’ any claims of wrongdoing (Peter Byrne/PA)

“All that nonsense is shown for the trivial nature of it…. I’d say the same of ‘partygate’, all of that is shown up for the disproportionate fluff of politics that it was rather than something of fundamental seriousness about the safety of the world and the established global order.”

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden did not appear to share Mr Rees-Mogg’s view, saying any suggestion of wrongdoing by politicians needed to be “taken seriously” amid claims of potential lockdown breaches in Downing Street.

Speaking to reporters at a Blackpool tram depot during his party’s spring conference, Mr Dowden said: “I’ve always felt it is incumbent on politicians who set the rules to abide by the rules.

“Therefore I think any allegations that politicians have not done so should be taken seriously.

“However, I would say both that there is this ongoing police investigation, we’ve had the interim Sue Gray report and the Prime Minister has similarly expressed remorse at how these kind of events could have happened.

“I think that’s right to do so, so I don’t dismiss them.”

