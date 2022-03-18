Javid’s William Hague impression needs lot more work, says ex-Tory leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Javid’s William Hague impression needs lot more work, says ex-Tory leader

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 6.49pm
Lord Hague (Victoria Jones/PA)
Lord Hague (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former Conservative Party leader William Hague has said Sajid Javid’s impression of him “needs a lot more work”.

Health Secretary Mr Javid tried to imitate Lord Hague during a speech at the Conservative Spring Forum in Blackpool.

Attempting the Tory peer’s Yorkshire accent – which Mr Javid said his wife had advised him not to do – he discussed reforming healthcare and longer life expectancies.

Conservative Party Spring Forum
Health Secretary Sajid Javid during the Conservative Party Spring Forum (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “I remember a 16-year-old William Hague telling party conference… now, do you want me to try the accent? Do you want me to give it a go? Right… I’m smiling because my wife is in the audience and she told me not to do it. But anyway.”

He then quoted Lord Hague, saying: “It’s all right for you, half of you won’t be here in 30 or 40 years.”

“Sorry to William,” he added.

“I don’t know if any of you remember that. But a young 16-year-old William Hague said that to a party conference.

“Well conference, I’m afraid to say that it isn’t all right for you because with any luck, most of you will be here in 30 to 40 years’ time.”

He said: “Because the truth is that we’ve come to a crossroads, we must choose between endlessly putting in more and more money, or reforming how we do healthcare, between increasing waiting lists and raising taxes, or a healthcare revolution.”

Conservative Party Spring Forum
Sajid Javid said the UK had come to a crossroads (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lord Hague was played the clip of Mr Javid’s impression on Times Radio on Friday.

He said: “Saj is a great friend of mine and he texted me this afternoon and sent me a link to this and said ‘I’m so sorry’.

“I have texted him back to say ‘no problem, I’m very flattered, but it needs a lot more work’.”

It is not the first time Lord Hague’s Yorkshire accent has been impersonated.

In 1998 impressionist Jon Culshaw was put through to then prime minister Tony Blair while pretending to be Lord Hague, who was then leader of the Opposition.

Mr Blair realised instantly the caller was not the real thing, but laughed and said: “It’s quite a good imitation.”

He added: “You did very well to get through the network anyway. You must have to take them in very well on the switchboard.”

