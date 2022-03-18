Senior Tories vow to cut taxes after rallying cry from Jacob Rees-Mogg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Senior Tories vow to cut taxes after rallying cry from Jacob Rees-Mogg

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 7.25pm
Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg urged the Tories to return to being ‘a party of low taxation’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg urged the Tories to return to being ‘a party of low taxation’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Senior Conservatives have defended putting up taxes during a cost of living crisis but pledged that the high water mark had been reached and that taxes would be cut.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said tax hikes were “done” and that his “priority” was to slash taxes after being responsible for imposing the highest tax burden in 70 years through recent increases.

Oliver Dowden, the Tory Party chairman, said the Government must “stand by” the decision to increase national insurance contributions by a 1.25 percentage point next month, a move designed to pay to clear the coronavirus-induced NHS backlog.

But the Cabinet minister, speaking to reporters in Blackpool during his party’s spring conference, said ministers needed to “start looking at how we control Government spending” after Covid in a bid to get “back on that path” to easing the fiscal demands on voters.

“I want taxes cut as soon as they possibly can be,” Mr Dowden told journalists after having a go at driving a tram.

The comments came after Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg urged the party to “get back” to being a “tax-cutting Government”.

When asked during a live recording of the Moggcast podcast whether he wanted to see the national insurance rise reversed if there was “spare change” to do so, Mr Rees-Mogg sidestepped the question, saying it was “a matter for the Chancellor”.

UK tax burden as a percentage of GDP
UK tax burden as a percentage of GDP (PA Graphics)

But he added: “The Conservative Party is a party of low taxation.

“I believe the chairman of the Conservative Party said yesterday that we are at the maximum level of taxation that we can manage, and I think that’s right.”

Mr Sunak, speaking during an in-conversation event at the conference, said the “last thing” he had wanted to do as a Tory Chancellor was hike taxes.

However, he argued it would not have been “economically responsible” to have failed to address the financial problems caused by the pandemic, with borrowing reaching levels last seen during World War II.

But he assured party members: “That is done. We have made the difficult decisions that we had to make.

“My priority going forward is to cut taxes. I made that very clear at the Budget.”

Conservative party Chairman Oliver Dowden addresses the Winter Garden audience at the Tory spring conference
Conservative party Chairman Oliver Dowden addresses the Winter Garden audience at the Tory spring conference (Peter Byrne/PA)

With the spring statement due on Wednesday, the No 11 incumbent vowed to help the public “where we can” with soaring energy bills and rocketing prices at the petrol pumps, but admitted that the Government cannot “solve every problem”.

In his speech, Mr Dowden declared that the Tories, as of the May local elections, would be gearing up for a General Election poll within two years, issuing a call for candidates from “all walks of life”.

He told reporters later on Friday that there was “plenty of time” to make fiscal decisions before voters elect the next government.

Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg meets supporters at the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool
Jacob Rees-Mogg meets supporters at the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The former culture secretary appeared to suggest it was no accident that the party had returned to Blackpool – previously a mainstay on the party conference circuit – for the first time since 2007, saying his outfit needed to be the “party of mill towns and mining towns as well as the metropolis”.

Elsewhere, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said improving opportunities across Britain did not need to mean “dampening the animal spirits of the South East”, arguing the answer was in “turbocharging” other areas.

“If we do that, if we make sure that every part of this United Kingdom is firing up economically, then the prize for success is enormous,” he said in his conference speech.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, meanwhile, denied the Tories had “become some kind of soggy bottom social democratic party”, saying it was “nonsense” to suggest he was in favour of a bigger state by introducing preventative measures.

“We spend too much time on the symptoms of ill health and too little time addressing the causes. There is no small state that isn’t a pre-emptive state,” he told the Winter Gardens audience.

Saturday will see Prime Minister close the two-day event at the resort, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also due to give a speech.

