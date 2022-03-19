Russia trying to cause terror but Lviv will stay safe, says American in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Russia trying to cause terror but Lviv will stay safe, says American in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 12.03am
Joel Wasserman said he felt 'powerless' to calm his girlfriend down when she was in Kyiv the day Russia invaded (Joel Wasserman)
Joel Wasserman said he felt ‘powerless’ to calm his girlfriend down when she was in Kyiv the day Russia invaded (Joel Wasserman)

An American living in Lviv has said that while recent missile strikes on the outskirts of the city are “trying to cause terror”, Russia does “not have the strength or ammunition” to depopulate western Ukraine.

Joel Wasserman, 30, has lived in Ukraine for four years, and moved to the western city of Lviv at the end of January when he began to worry about military action in Kyiv.

Mr Wasserman, who is originally from a suburb near Washington DC and now works as a copywriter and translator, was living in the capital but is “fairly confident” Lviv will “remain relatively safe”.

“There is a point that (Russia) are trying to cause terror,” Mr Wasserman told the PA news agency.

Joel Wasserman
Joel Wasserman moved to Lviv at the end of January when he became concerned about the possibility of military action in Kyiv (Joel Wasserman)

“They do not have the strength or the ammunition to do that in western Ukraine.

“They need to save their ammunition and their missiles and bombs for the east.”

Mr Wasserman said the military action has not “particularly changed the mood” of those living in Lviv.

“I am not particularly more worried than I was yesterday,” he said.

“I’m quite close to the city centre… if Putin were to launch a strike near me, he’d risk killing far more big-name international journalists than he is likely willing to.”

Mr Wasserman added: “This is where I’m supposed to be right now, I feel a pull to be here and be in solidarity.

“I have people in the United States who will tell me if it’s time to go and that point has not come yet – I do not expect it to come any time soon.

“I know this country well… I’ve got a journalist coming in from the United States and I’m going to be doing interpretation work.

“I’ve got a job to do here, I’ve got a mission here, and it’s where I need to be.”

Mr Wasserman was in Lviv the day Russia began military action in Kyiv on February 24, but explained how his girlfriend had arrived in the capital the day before to persuade her mother to leave.

“It was a very frustrating and frightening day,” he said.

“I felt powerless to help and I felt powerless to calm her down, because I didn’t have anything calming to say.

“I was legit concerned that within days the Russians would cut off the city.”

Mr Wasserman and his girlfriend are now both in Lviv, the invasion being a “shock” to the pair.

“The security situation in this part of the world is something I’ve studied for a long time, something I’ve built up some expertise in,” Mr Wasserman explained.

“Nearly 15 years of studying this part of the world, I was trying to use that knowledge to keep (my girlfriend and loved ones) safe, and they just didn’t see the threats as very likely to happen.

“I was even shocked that they started striking Kyiv the first night.”

