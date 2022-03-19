Gordon Brown and Sir John Major want Putin in front of Nuremberg-style trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gordon Brown and Sir John Major want Putin in front of Nuremberg-style trial

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 12.05am
A woman looks at residential buildings damaged by a bomb in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday March 18 2022 (Rodrigo Abd/AP)
A woman looks at residential buildings damaged by a bomb in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday March 18 2022 (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

Gordon Brown and Sir John Major are among those calling for the creation of a new international tribunal to investigate Vladimir Putin and his underlings for their attacks in Ukraine.

The former prime ministers have joined a campaign – along with leading names from the worlds of from law, academia and politics – aiming to put the Russian President on trial alongside those who helped plan his invasion of February 24.

Launched with a website and a target of two million petition signatures, the campaign – already backed by 740,000 people around the glove – seeks to gain public support for a special tribunal modelled on the Nuremberg trials.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

The proposal already has more than 140 signatories, including both former prime ministers, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Koleba, leading professor of international law Philippe Sands QC, former prosecutor for the Nuremberg Military Tribunal Benjamin Ferencz, Helena Kennedy QC and former president of the European Court of Human Rights Sir Nicolas Bratza.

Mr Brown said: “In only two days, the petition supporting the tribunal has already secured well over 735,000 signatures and growing. Let us aim to get two million signatures for justice by the end of the month.

“From Britain – which rightly prides itself in democracy and the rule of law – the message must go out. At Nuremberg, we held the Nazi war criminals to account. Now, eight decades on, we must ensure there will be a day of reckoning for Putin.

“I urge everyone to sign this petition.”

