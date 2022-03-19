New Iran deal could ease oil price pressures caused by Ukraine war – Coveney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New Iran deal could ease oil price pressures caused by Ukraine war – Coveney

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 9.25am
EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY MARCH 18 File photo dated 21/07/20 of Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, who is visiting Poland, a country that is hosting a significant proportion of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the war.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY MARCH 18 File photo dated 21/07/20 of Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, who is visiting Poland, a country that is hosting a significant proportion of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the war.

A revival of Iran’s nuclear deal could help ease global oil prices by bringing a major producer back into the market, Ireland’s foreign minister said.

Simon Coveney, who is playing a significant role in trying to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, said he hoped progress could be made within days.

The deal, which eases sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran giving up ambitions to build a nuclear weapon, has faltered since then US president Donald Trump pulled out in 2018.

Russia is one of the signatories to the JCPOA deal and the invasion of Ukraine has complicated efforts to save the deal because of the sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s country.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Ukraine war provided an added incentive to get the deal with Iran back on track (David Young/PA)

The JCPOA was agreed in 2015 by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the UK, US, France, China and Russia – and Germany.

Mr Coveney’s involvement stems from his role as the UN Security Council’s facilitator for the deal.

The US, UK and European Union are seeking to break away from Russian oil and gas, and Mr Coveney said: “Certainly having a big new player in the market, if you like, Iranian crude oil coming back into the market with the removal of sanctions, would be a very attractive prospect in terms of reducing pressure on oil prices, because of sanctions on Russia, which are likely, I think, to remain for quite some time.”

He said: “I think that is an added incentive to try to get a deal done now.”

Following Joe Biden’s election as President efforts have stepped up to salvage the agreement, with 11 months of on-and-off talks in Vienna appearing to be on the cusp of a breakthrough.

Mr Coveney told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “What certainly has been a problem for the last 10 days or so is that the sanctions that now apply to Russia – because of their illegal war in Ukraine and the brutality that we’re seeing and the potential war crimes on a daily basis that we’re seeing – meant that Russia was concerned that they would not be able to benefit from the removal of sanctions on Iran as a result of signing off on a deal.

“And that has caused tension and delay. But that seems to have been resolved in the last few days”.

Mr Coveney said “we look as if we’re almost there” and “that’s a good news story when the world needs one”.

