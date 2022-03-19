I have a bream: Johnson offers fishy take on famous speech at party conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

I have a bream: Johnson offers fishy take on famous speech at party conference

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 2.09pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the Conservative Party spring forum (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the Conservative Party spring forum (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson offered an unusual version of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I have a dream” speech during the Conservative Party spring forum in Blackpool.

During his speech at the Winter Gardens, the Prime Minister spoke about a man he had met while out running on Saturday morning who was looking for lugworms on the beach to help him catch some bream.

Mr Johnson told the conference: “I want you to know that we Conservatives back everybody in this country who gets up early and invests their time, their skill, their energy and their effort in the hope of a bigger return.

“You need to use a lugworm to catch a bream, my friends, and I have a bream, as they say,” Mr Johnson added, provoking laughter from his audience.

He continued: “I have a bream. I have a bream of a vision of a one-nation Conservatism that takes that capitalist spirit and uses our wonderful free market system to make sure that we have the revenues further for (Chancellor) Rishi Sunak to pay for our fantastic NHS, the 50,000 more nurses and the thousands more doctors that we’re hiring.”

Civil Rights Movement – Martin Luther King – Hilton Hotel, London
Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr (PA)

Mr King, an American civil rights activist who was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, delivered his famous “I have a dream speech” in Washington DC in 1963.

Speaking at a march for jobs and freedom to a crowd of more than 250,000 people on the steps of Lincoln Memorial, Mr King called for civil and economic rights and an end to racism and racial segregation in America.

He told the crowd in 1963: “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier