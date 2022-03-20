Kate Forbes urges Chancellor to provide more support amid rising living costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Kate Forbes urges Chancellor to provide more support amid rising living costs

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 12.03am
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has written to the Chancellor ahead of his Spring Statement (Jane Barlow/PA)
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has written to the Chancellor ahead of his Spring Statement (Jane Barlow/PA)

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is calling on the UK Government to provide urgent support to mitigate the rising cost of living amid “acute challenges” for households and the economy.

Ms Forbes has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging him to match the 6% uprate on social security benefits which the Scottish Government is providing on eight of the benefits it delivers.

She also calls for more targeted funding to business sectors directly affected by the conflict in Ukraine and the full replacement of EU funding lost to Scotland as a result of Brexit.

Writing ahead of Mr Sunak’s Spring Statement on March 23, Ms Forbes asked him to take the “significant action” needed to support citizens as “most of the relevant levers are reserved to the UK Government”.

Commenting after the letter was sent, she said: “In Scotland we are doing all we can to ensure people, communities and businesses are given as much support as possible to deal with the rising cost of living and the potential economic implications of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“However, many of the powers required to really tackle these issues are reserved to the UK Government, which is why I am calling on the Chancellor to take much needed action in his Spring Statement.

“The Scottish Government is uprating eight Scottish benefits by 6% from April 1 as well as doubling our Scottish Child Payment from £10 per week per eligible child to £20. We are using our powers to help those who need us most in these difficult times and it is time for the UK Government to follow our lead and uprate social security benefits by 6%.

“I would also ask for further immediate support to be delivered through the Cold Weather Payment, with an additional payment now and another next winter when we know energy bills will have risen again.”

In her letter, Ms Forbes said large rises in energy bills, increased costs for everyday essentials, rising interest rates and the national insurance hike are causing “huge concern and worry” and many people are struggling, particularly low-income households.

Rishi Sunak
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will give his Spring Statement on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

She urged him to prioritise support for households and businesses to “deal with this crisis”.

She said some sectors of the economy require immediate support because of the direct impact they are experiencing from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, including agriculture, manufacturing, haulage, and food and drink.

She warned action is needed now to ensure jobs are not lost in viable businesses.

Ms Forbes also called for relief for business on national insurance contributions, and the removal of VAT from energy efficient and zero-emission heat equipment and products.

She also wants to see greater powers for the Scottish Government to work with employers to implement flexible working.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We recognise the pressures people are facing with the cost of living, which is why we’re providing support worth £21 billion this financial year and next to help.

“This includes putting an average of £1,000 more per year into the pockets of working families via changes to Universal Credit, freezing fuel duties to keep costs down and helping households with their energy bills through our £9.1 billion Energy Bills Rebate.

“We’re also raising the National Living Wage from April, meaning people working full time will see a £1,000 increase in their annual earnings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier