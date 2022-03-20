Chancellor defends PM amid criticism of Ukraine war and Brexit comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chancellor defends PM amid criticism of Ukraine war and Brexit comparison

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 10.47am Updated: March 20 2022, 1.39pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for appearing to link the Brexit vote to the Ukrainian fight for freedom (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for appearing to link the Brexit vote to the Ukrainian fight for freedom (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Chancellor has sought to defend the Prime Minister after he was accused of making “utterly distasteful” remarks in appearing to link the Ukraine conflict and the Brexit vote.

Rishi Sunak said he did not think Boris Johnson had been suggesting the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and the fight against Russia’s invasion in Ukraine were “analogous”, following comments the Prime Minister made at the Conservative Party spring conference on Saturday.

Mr Johnson said in Blackpool that it was the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.

The remark has been criticised, including by some in the Tory ranks, while Labour has called on Mr Johnson to apologise to both Ukrainians and Britons.

But the Chancellor said he felt the Prime Minister was not making a direct link between the two events.

Speaking to Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Sunak said: “No, I don’t think those two situations are directly analogous.

“Clearly they are not directly analogous and I don’t think the Prime Minister was saying that they were directly analogous either.”

Mr Sunak added: “People will draw their own conclusions. People can make up their own minds.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Brexit and the Ukraine conflict were not 'analogous'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Brexit and the Ukraine conflict were not ‘analogous’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Offering a defence of Mr Johnson, the Cabinet minister said there had been “no doubt” about the part the Prime Minister had played on the international stage in responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

“He has taken a lead internationally in assembling a coalition of countries to inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and has galvanised opinion and I think he deserves enormous credit for that,” he added.

Conservative MP Robert Halfon also looked to play down the comparison, telling BBC Breakfast: “I don’t think it is as big a deal as some people are making out.

“The way I see it is the Prime Minister was saying we’re a vibrant democracy; we’re such a vibrant democracy, we’ve had a referendum. Ukraine wants to be a vibrant democracy and the Russians are trying to stop that,” the Commons Education Committee chairman said.

But Labour’s Rachel Reeves said linking the war in eastern Europe to the 2016 referendum was “insulting”.

The shadow chancellor told Sophy Ridge: “It is utterly distasteful and insulting to compare the fight for freedom and the aggression of the Russian state to the decision to leave the European Union.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the PM should apologise for his comments at the Tory Party spring conference
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the PM should apologise for his comments at the Tory Party spring conference (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“It is insulting to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their very freedom and their very lives, and it is insulting to the British people as well.

“If the Prime Minister didn’t mean that analogy, he shouldn’t have made it and he should take back those words and apologise to the Ukrainian people and the British people for those crass remarks he made yesterday.”

Ms Reeves was also critical of Mr Johnson’s suggestion to Tory activists that Labour would wave the “white flag” to Moscow if the opposition party was in power.

The shadow cabinet member called his apparent insinuation “absolutely ridiculous”.

“This was a Prime Minister who on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine was wining and dining people with close links to Putin’s regime,” she told Sky News.

“This is a Prime Minister who overruled the security service in giving a peerage to now Lord Lebedev of Siberia. So, I’ll take no lectures from this Prime Minister.”

