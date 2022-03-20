Former army chief says he cannot rule out Ukraine conflict sparking world war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former army chief says he cannot rule out Ukraine conflict sparking world war

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 6.43pm Updated: March 20 2022, 6.49pm
General Sir Mike Jackson said the world was in ‘unchartered territory’ following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)
A former army chief has said he “can’t rule out” the conflict in Ukraine sparking a third world war.

General Sir Mike Jackson, a former chief of the general staff and head of the British army, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had put the world in “uncharted territory”.

Sir Mike, who led the army during the allied invasion of Iraq in 2003, suggested that Moscow’s actions meant the risk of nuclear weapons being deployed had potentially increased.

Both the Kremlin and members of the Nato alliance, including the UK and the US, possess nuclear missiles.

Speaking to GB News on Sunday, the 77-year-old was asked whether he thought the battle between Ukraine and Russia could escalate into a third world war.

“I can’t rule it out. I find that very hard to say,” the retired general said.

“The situation is now very delicate in terms of east-west and its future.

“It’s uncharted territory.”

General Mike Jackson when he was commander of Nato troops in Kosovo (Paul Grover/PA)
He added: “We haven’t, thank God, seen nuclear weapons used since 1945.

“But I honestly can’t say with confidence we can survive another century without such use.”

Sir Mike concurred with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s argument that Britain should not get involved directly in the eastern European conflict amid calls by Ukrainians for Nato to police a no-fly zone.

“Strategically we have to continue on the road we have now set out to assist Ukraine, short of offering military presence in the air or the ground,” he continued.

“I am content with that argument.

“We have to continue ostracising (Russian President) Vladimir Putin while remembering our dispute isn’t with the Russian people.”

