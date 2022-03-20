Zelensky praises Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for 35m dollar Ukraine appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Zelensky praises Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for 35m dollar Ukraine appeal

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 9.37pm
Mila Kunis (Ian West/PA)
Mila Kunis (Ian West/PA)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has praised Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for “inspiring the world” after they raised nearly 35 million US dollars for the country.

The Hollywood power couple spoke with Mr Zelensky following their efforts to secure public donations to help supply humanitarian aid to those caught up in the conflict.

On Sunday, Mr Zelensky shared a photo on Twitter taken during a video call with the duo.

He wrote: “@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised 35 million US dollars & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help (Ukrainian) refugees.

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world.”

He added the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.

Earlier this month, the couple committed to matching donations made to rental company Airbnb and freight transporter Flexport for up to three million dollars (£2,276,000), with the aim of raising 30 million dollars (£22,764,000).

They reached their target on Thursday with the total continuing the grow.

Launching the appeal, Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, described herself as a “proud Ukrainian” whose family arrived in the US in 1991.

She wrote: “Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need.

“This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

The couple, who married in 2015 and share two children, have since promised to do “everything we can” to ensure that the money “finds maximum impact with those in need”.

Fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also previously pledged to match donations up to 1,000,000 dollars (£750,000) to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.

The pair urged people to donate to humanitarian charity US For UNHCR to help the thousands of citizens displaced by the conflict, and said they would double the support shown.

