Committee launches consultation on gender reform Bill

A Holyrood committee has launched a consultation on controversial gender reform legislation.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill was introduced earlier this month, and will shorten the existing time period a trans person will have to live in their acquired gender before being able to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) from two years to three months, along with another three-month reflection period.

Those applying for a GRC will also able to do so without a medical diagnosis – as is the case in the current legislation.

The Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee launched its consultation on Monday – the third consultation undertaken in relation to the Bill in addition to two others by the Scottish Government in recent years.

Convener Joe FitzPatrick said: “This Bill would simplify the process by which transgender people in Scotland can gain legal recognition.

“We have launched this call for views to hear from you about your views on the key changes in the Bill, such as the removal of the need for medical evidence and reducing the minimum age for applications.

“This consultation marks the first step in the Committee’s scrutiny of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

“It is vital that we hear from a wide range of voices as part of our inquiry. The views of people and organisations from across the country are crucial to ensuring that this Bill is properly considered.”

The deadline for views – which can be submitted at www.yourviews.parliament.scot/ehrcj/gender-recognition-reform-bill – is May 16.