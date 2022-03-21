Cash needed to help families ‘struggling in tidal wave of poverty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Cash needed to help families ‘struggling in tidal wave of poverty’

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 11.29am
Ministers are being urged to put more money into people’s pockets as part of efforts to tackle child poverty (John Stillwell/PA)
Ministers are being urged to put more money into people’s pockets as part of efforts to tackle child poverty (John Stillwell/PA)

Ministers are being urged to give more cash directly to families who are “struggling in a tidal wave of poverty”.

Campaigners at Poverty Alliance made the plea ahead of the Scottish Government launching its second delivery plan to combat child poverty later this week.

Poverty Alliance director Peter Kelly said the problem was an “injustice that we have to put right”, as he made clear there was strong support for social security payments to be increased.

The Scottish Government is already set to double the Scottish Child Payment – which goes to low income families – taking this from £10 to £20 a week.

With around one in four children living in poverty – about two thirds of whom are in households where someone works – the Poverty Alliance asked people what actions they wanted ministers to take.

One person told them: “The key is putting money in people’s pockets. People will make the best choices for their families.”

Mr Kelly said: “Scotland is a place that believes in every child having every chance, but far too many of our children have their life chances taken away from them because of poverty.

“That’s an injustice that we have to put right – they’re unlucky enough to be growing up in families that are struggling in a tidal wave of poverty. ”

He added: “The Scottish Government has set ambitious targets to end child poverty, and there was a warm welcome for the action that they have taken up until now.

“But, as this new report makes clear, we need to do much more if those targets are to be met and, across the board, the people we spoke to are in favour of increasing cash payments through our social security system.

“That will mean looking again at increasing the Scottish Child Payment and widening out the number of eligible children, as well as increasing the adequacy of other Scottish social security payments.”

Scotland has set a legally binding target to reduce this number of children in poverty to less than 10% by the end of the decade.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said more action was needed to achieve the ‘transformational changes we all want to see’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

To achieve this Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said there is “more we must do”, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the scale of the problem.

The Scottish Government has invested almost £6 billion in helping low income households across Scotland over the last three years, with over a third of the cash – some £2.18 billion – being said to have directly benefited children.

The effort has seen Social Security Scotland – the body responsible for devolved benefits – establish the Scottish Child Payment and Best Start Grants, which go directly towards helping poorer families.

Ms Robison said: “In the face of UK Government austerity, combined with the deeply damaging £20 cut to Universal Credit, our investment over the last four years to support low income families has had a significant impact.

“But there is still more we must do to deliver the transformational changes we all want to see.”

She continued: “Our second Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan will be a plan for all of Scotland. All parts of society have a role to play in our national mission to end child poverty.

“This is a collective effort across society to deliver for our future generations and break the cycle of poverty once and for all.”

Scottish Government policies already mean that families in Scotland can receive “considerable support” when compared to other parts of the UK, Ms Robison said.

She added: “We remain the only part of the UK to have five family benefits, including the Scottish Child Payment, which was designed to tackle child poverty head on.

“Combined with our three Best Start Grants and Best Start Foods, low income families receive up to £8,400 of financial support by the time their first child turns six.

“Our budgets may be fixed, powers limited, and the scale of the challenge as we emerge from the pandemic has increased.

“However, we are determined to do everything within our powers to give the children of Scotland the opportunities they deserve to succeed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier