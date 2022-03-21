Tories to call for more ferry funding as watchdog reports on Ferguson Marine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tories to call for more ferry funding as watchdog reports on Ferguson Marine

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 1.01pm
The ferries were due to be completed at Ferguson Marine in 2018 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The ferries were due to be completed at Ferguson Marine in 2018 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Tories are to call for an increase to ferry funding in a debate this week.

The debate will push for long term financing for the ferry fleet, which the party’s transport spokesman, Graham Simpson, has said is “ageing and ever more unreliable”.

A report from watchdog, Audit Scotland, is expected this week on the Ferguson Marine shipyard, which was taken into public ownership in 2019 and subsequently shown to have major problems that led to the delay and increased cost of two ferries.

The ships, the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed 802, were due to be delivered in 2018, but have since been pushed back to April and July 2023 and projected to cost twice as much as initially thought.

But on Monday, Luke van Beek, a former independent adviser to the Scottish Government on ship building, said the cost could rise as high as £400 million.

“I assume the current estimate of cost is somewhere in the £350 million to £400 million bracket,” he told The Times.

“The cost of completing them is likely to exceed the cost of starting again, particularly if they were to start again on a simpler design.”

Mr Simpson said the Scottish Government had “dodged questions on this fiasco for too long”.

“The SNP have presided over failure after failure at Ferguson Marine,” he said.

“From endless delays, to spiralling costs, to too-short cables, the SNP’s nationalised shipyard has become an utter laughing stock.

“But that should not distract us from the real casualties of this SNP incompetence – Scotland’s island communities.

“Islanders have been abandoned by an SNP Government that has not only failed to produce the lifeline ferries it promised, but is still failing to provide adequate long-term funding for Scotland’s ferry provision.

“As a result, island residents are having to rely on an ageing and ever more unreliable fleet – with all the daily stress and disruption this entails.

“The SNP have dodged questions on this fiasco for too long. The Scottish Conservatives are bringing this debate on Wednesday to stand up for island communities and force the SNP to answer for these shocking failures.”

