Taxpayer-backed OneWeb to resume satellite launches after SpaceX deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taxpayer-backed satellite firm OneWeb has announced it will resume launches after a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

OneWeb cancelled a planned launch of 36 broadband satellites earlier this month because it would have used Russian Soyuz rockets and been overseen by the Russian space agency.

The firm has now done a deal with SpaceX and the first launch is anticipated later this year.

We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a launch agreement with @SpaceX that will enable OneWeb to resume satellite launches. The first launch with SpaceX is anticipated later this year. Find out more about the announcement at:https://t.co/qvSAOIP04n pic.twitter.com/AMXHEvunAj — OneWeb (@OneWeb) March 21, 2022

The move will allow the firm to resume its plans to add further satellites to its constellation in low earth orbit.

The company had bowed to pressure following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to suspend launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan because of the links to Russia.

The UK Government supports OneWeb’s decision In light of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we are reviewing our participation in all further projects involving Russian collaboration https://t.co/dQapXfzsuf — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) March 3, 2022

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson said: “We thank SpaceX for their support, which reflects our shared vision for the boundless potential of space.

“With these launch plans in place, we’re on track to finish building out our full fleet of satellites and deliver robust, fast, secure connectivity around the globe.”

The UK Government took a £400 million stake in OneWeb to rescue it from bankruptcy in July 2020, as part of a consortium with India’s Bharti Global, following a bidding war.