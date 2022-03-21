Ukrainian girl who sang Let It Go reunited with mother as she performs in Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ukrainian girl who sang Let It Go reunited with mother as she performs in Poland

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 8.59pm
Amelia Anisovych, seven, with her mother Lilia, older brother Misha and her grandmother Vera. (Lilia Anisovych/PA)
The mother of a Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing Disney hit Let It Go in a bomb shelter has said she is “proud” after her daughter sang onstage in front of thousands of people.

Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych was reunited with her mother days before she performed to a packed stadium in Poland, where she is now a refugee.

Her mother Lilia Anisovych watched from behind the stage as her daughter sang the Ukrainian national anthem dressed in a traditional embroidered dress at the Atlas Arena stadium in Lodz.

“Everyone was worried that she would be very worried but she did great,” Ms Anisovych told the PA news agency.

“I was behind the stage and she was brought to me immediately after the performance.

“Her happy grandmother Vera was watching in the hall… is there a grandmother out there who would not be proud of her granddaughter in that moment?

“When Amelia went to the stage you could hear her say into the microphone “nightmare, nightmare” but she reconciled (those) feelings and sang.”

Amelia went viral in March after she was filmed singing a song from the Disney film Frozen while sheltering from Russian shelling in an underground bunker in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Her mother had initially stayed in the capital while her two children travelled across the border to their grandmother’s home in Poland after spending six nights in a bomb shelter.

On Thursday Ms Anisovych was reunited with her son Misha and Amelia after fleeing the city where the children’s father Roman remains.

“We talk to her dad several times a day… Amelia is very sad but hopes to meet him soon,” she said.

“(I want) to emphasise that my child was lucky to be saved.

Amelia Anisovych, seven, sang the Ukrainian national anthem whilst dressed in a traditional embroidered dress
“More than 100 children’s lives in Ukraine have been taken by the war.

“These are wonderful, talented children who had just begun to live… they were not guilty of anything.”

Ms Anisovych echoed the frustration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Nato over the refusal to implement a no-fly zone as her home town continues to come under fire.

“We beg you to close the sky over Ukraine and that our children stop dying from missiles and bombs,” she added.

An equivalent of more than £280,000 was raised from viewers of the televised Together for Ukraine concert by Polish and Ukrainian artists, including Amelia.

Another £600,000 was given by the organiser, TVN media group, which belongs to Discovery.

