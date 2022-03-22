High Court to hear legal challenges over use of WhatsApp by ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
High Court to hear legal challenges over use of WhatsApp by ministers

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 2.47am
(PA)
(PA)

The High Court is due to hear two legal challenges over the use of WhatsApp and other messaging apps by ministers.

Campaign groups All the Citizens and the Good Law Project have both brought claims related to the use of the programs, including over deleting messages and the use of private accounts for government business.

In a hearing in October last year, All the Citizens argued that the use of the instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal that allow messages to automatically be deleted for government business is unlawful.

In their claim against the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Cabinet Office, the group also argued that there was a previously undisclosed policy which required messages sent on the instant messaging services to be deleted.

In their separate claim against Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Good Law Project is expected to argue over the use of non-Government communication channels.

As part of a different claim over millions of pounds’ worth of antibody test contracts, the Good Law Project previously asked the High Court to order searches of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s Government email accounts and his “non-Government communications systems” used for Government business – thought to include WhatsApps.

The claims are due to be heard over three days before Lord Justice Singh and Mr Justice Johnson, with a decision expected at a later date.

