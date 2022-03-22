Ministers to provide third of Hammersmith Bridge stabilisation costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ministers to provide third of Hammersmith Bridge stabilisation costs

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 9.17am Updated: March 22 2022, 11.11am
One-third of the cost of stabilising west London’s Hammersmith Bridge will be met by the Government (Adam Davy/PA)

Ministers announced funding of £2.93 million to ensure the crossing remains open for pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic.

Cracks in the pedestals of the 135-year-old cast-iron structure mean motor vehicles have been banned from using it since April 2019.

This has increased journey times and congestion as it forces people to take alternative routes across the Thames.

Cyclists and pedestrians on Hammersmith Bridge
The bridge reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic in July 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The bridge was closed to all users in August 2020 after the cracks deteriorated during a heatwave.

It reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic in July 2021.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council, which owns the bridge, gave the go-ahead for the £8.8 million stabilisation project last month, saying it did not want to “wait for the Department for Transport (DfT) and TfL (Transport for London) to pay their share”.

As part of this, the pedestals will be filled with concrete, and steel frames will be fitted around them.

The project is due to be completed by the end of the year, after which work to reopen the bridge to motor traffic is expected to take place.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Today, I’m giving Londoners reassurance this Government will do everything in its power to keep this vital, historic structure open.

“We’re investing millions into its restoration, ensuring local residents can continue to cross the river by foot or bike, and I look forward to working further with the local council on future works to reopen the bridge to motorists.”

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “This is an incredibly important day in the long history of Hammersmith Bridge.

“Following an enormous amount of work by engineers, Government, the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, and TfL, I can confirm we will be injecting millions of pounds into its restoration, so it stays open to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic.

“We will not lose momentum. Work is already under way to ensure the structure is reopened to motorists as soon as possible and returned to its former glory.”

TfL confirmed it will also provide a third of the required funding.

Alexandra Batey, TfL’s director of investment delivery planning, said: “We are pleased to be able to support the vital stabilisation works on Hammersmith Bridge alongside the Department for Transport and Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

“We are all working to agree a long-term funding solution that will enable the crossing to open to buses and other vehicles.”

Previous Government funding of £4 million went towards immediate work such as blast cleaning and inspections to ensure there were no long-term risks to the bridge reopening.

The DfT set up the Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce in September 2020 with the aim of bringing together the parties involved to discuss temporary and permanent solutions.

