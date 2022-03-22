Number of people waiting at A&E at highest on record, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of people waiting more than four, eight and 12 hours at Scotland’s emergency departments has hit its highest recorded level, official figures have shown.

The Scottish Government set a target of 95% of people being seen and subsequently discharged or admitted to hospital within four hours – which has not been hit since 2017.

The number of people waiting half a day was the highest recorded since at least February 2015 during the week up to March 13, the Public Health Scotland figures show.

Some 747 people waited longer than 12 hours – more than the 710 in the week ending January 9.

Meanwhile, the number of people waiting for eight hours or longer is the highest on record, according to the figures, with 2,216 of the 25,615 attendances waiting more than double the target time.

The number not seen in the Scottish Government’s target time was also the highest recorded at 8,091.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said Covid-19 was having an impact on A&E – with the highest number of people in hospital with the virus since the start of the pandemic reported this week.

“Unfortunately, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has now reached the highest level since the start of the pandemic and this rise in recent weeks has inevitably had an impact on services like A&E,” the spokeswoman said.

“Hospitals continue to face capacity issues as a result of staff absence and reduced beds due to infection controls, with more acutely unwell patients meaning longer stays.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our healthcare staff who are continuing to provide vital treatment and optimal patient care.

“For many A&E will not be the right place for their healthcare need. People should consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E.

“Local GPs can be contacted during the day for non-critical care, as well as local pharmacies. If you think you need A&E but it is not an emergency, NHS 24 telephone service is available on 111.

“Scotland continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK. In fact, Scotland’s A&Es have outperformed those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for over six years.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures were “deplorable” because “tragically we know excess waits for emergency treatment lead to a needless loss of life, as sure as night follows day”.

“The crisis on Scotland’s A&E wards is not only never-ending, it’s deepening – and still the Health Secretary is conspicuous by his silence,” he added.

“Health boards are pleading with patients not to visit A&E unless it’s essential because they are beyond breaking point.

“Overworked, under-resourced frontline staff are crying out for a coherent strategy from Humza Yousaf to tackle this, yet they are stuck with the same inadequate Covid Recovery Plan he issued months ago.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the Scottish Government had allowed a “permanent crisis” to take hold.

“Week after week we are facing new lows in A&E performance – with patients being put in danger as a result,” she said.

“That 747 Scots waited over 12 hours for A&E treatment in only a week is scandalous. A&E services are in permanent crisis and the responsibility for that lies solely with the SNP.”

She added: “These are not mere numbers – these are people’s mothers and fathers, children and grandparents – all waiting anxiously for treatment.

“NHS staff continue to work heroically to keep services running but they have been cruelly failed by a disinterested SNP government.

“This has to end. It’s time for Humza Yousaf to drop the excuses and act to keep people safe.”