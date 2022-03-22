Sanctions: How much does the UK trade with Russia?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sanctions: How much does the UK trade with Russia?

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 12.07pm
Oil and gas are some of Russia’s biggest exports (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK gets only a small proportion of its imports from Russia, but the country supplies nearly a quarter of some crucial products.

Data compiled by the Office for National Statistics shows that just 2.2% of the goods imported to the UK come from Russia.

Last year, the UK imported about £10.3 billion in goods from the country, more than half of which was fuel.

Russia is by far most important source for the UK’s supply of refined oil. In 2021, more than 24% of the country’s refined oil came from Russia, at a value of £3 billion.

  1. Refined oil - £3 billion - 24.1%
  2. Unspecified goods - £2.6 billion - 20.2%
  3. Non-ferrous metals - £1.5 billion - 8%
  4. Crude oil - £1 billion - 5.9%
  5. Gas - £1 billion - 4.9%

Another major import from Russia are unspecified goods, this includes non-monetary gold and is based on ONS assumptions.

Trading relationships with Russia have been thrown into the spotlight this year since the Kremlin decided to launch an unprovoked and full-scale invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

While tens of thousands of troops were building up on the Russian side of the border ahead of the invasion, the EU, US and UK and their allies all threatened tough sanctions should tanks start rolling across the border.

So far hundreds of individual Russians have been put on western sanctions lists, as have many banks.

Russian banks have also had their access to the international payments system Swift cut off. Swift works a little like an international sort code, and sending money abroad without it is more complicated.

Its lack of warm water ports has made it difficult for Russia to export many consumer goods from the country, instead its economy is heavily reliant on natural resources.

A good chunk of its exports are therefore oil and gas, and many European countries are heavily reliant on Russian energy to function.

This has meant exceptions being carved out in the sanctions to ensure that gas can still flow. The US and UK have banned Russian oil imports, although not immediately, but the EU has not.

ONS data shows that not many services are traded with Russia. Service exports, including legal, accounting and public relations, reached around £500 million last year, while imports were about £100 million lower.

